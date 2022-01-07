Eyes On: Emerging Talent to Watch in 2022

Name: Kodi Smit-McPhee

Age: 25

Hails From: Australia

Résumé: Stars in Jane Campion’s film “The Power of the Dog,” a 2022 awards frontrunner; walked in Gucci’s Love Parade runway show in Los Angeles; got his start as a child actor and starred as The Boy in the 2009 screen adaptation of “The Road.”

Why We Care: Smit-McPhee is not only an awards season frontrunner for his supporting role in Campion’s film, but the young actor has proven that he has major fashion appeal on and off the red carpet. Late last year, he attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton and modeled a look for Gucci’s Love Parade show in L.A.; for recent red carpet appearances, he’s worn several suits by Dior and Celine. The actor’s next on-screen role is Jimmie Rodgers in a forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, which is sure to deliver some exciting sartorial moments.

Kodi Smit-McPhee walking in the Gucci Love Parade Show in L.A. Katie Jones/WWD

Name: Simone Ashley

Age: 26

Hails From: Surrey, England

Résumé: The new female lead for the second season of “Bridgerton”; “Sex Education.”

Why We Care: The young British actress is about to turn heads as the new leading lady for “Bridgerton,” with the much-anticipated second season slated to premiere later this spring. Last fall, Ashley sat front row at Chanel’s runway show next to singer Giveon; she also starred in an ad for the Gucci pop-up at Harrods last spring, and was the face for the relaunch of Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza perfume. Other fashion collaborations are sure to await.

Simone Ashley Stephane Feugere/WWD

Name: Jessie Buckley

Age: 32

Hails From: Ireland

Résumé: Stars in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Mother”; Gotham Awards breakthrough actor nominee; won the Trophée Chopard at Cannes in 2021; costarring with Eddie Redmayne in the stage revival of “Cabaret” in London.

Why We Care: Buckley was awarded the prestigious Trophée Chopard at Cannes, which recognizes two emerging actors each year. The actress has amassed an impressive slate of credits and accolades in recent years, including most promising newcomer at the BIFAs in 2018. Since then, she’s starred in “Wild Rose,” “Chernobyl,” the miniseries “Fargo” and enigmatic 2020 film “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” But 2022 is shaping up to be her true breakout year — Buckley stars in “The Lost Mother” as the younger version of lead Olivia Coleman’s character, and is showing her range onstage in London, where she’s currently starring in “Cabaret.” New fans of the Irish actress can look forward to seeing her as the lead of two upcoming films: “Women Talking,” which costars Claire Foy, and the A24 horror film “Men.”

Jessie Buckley attends “The Lost Daughter” U.K. premiere at The Royal Festival Hall during the 65th BFI London Film Festival in London. Matrix / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Name: Dominic Fike

Age: 26

Hails From: Florida

Résumé: The second season of “Euphoria”; was featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album “McCartney III Imagined” and Justin Bieber’s album “Justice.”

Why We Care: The first season of “Euphoria” cemented much of its core cast as stars, and as one of the few newcomers to the show for its second season, Fike is about to have many more eyes on him. Last year was a strong one for his musical career; after releasing his debut studio album in 2020, Fike recorded a cover of “The Kiss of Venus” for McCartney’s remix album, and was featured on Bieber’s single “Die for You.” The musician has also collaborated with Halsey and Slowthai, lending further cred to his pop-culture range.

Dominic Fike attends HBO’s “Euphoria” season two photo call. Getty Images for HBO

Name: The Kid Laroi

Age: 18

Hails From: Australia

Résumé: Nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammys; singles include “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus. Performed at Ami’s opening party at the Empire State Building in celebration of the brand’s New York boutique in December.

Why We Care: At just 18, The Kid Laroi already has amassed momentum in his career ahead of releasing his debut studio album. His single with Bieber this past summer reached number one on several charts, including the Billboard Top 100 for six consecutive weeks, following the release of his breakthrough hit with Cyrus in the spring. The singer stepped away from social media at the end of 2021 to focus on his album, a release that will test whether he’s able to hit bona fide star status like his collaborators.

The Kid Laroi performing at the Ami party in December. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Name: Ella Travolta

Age: 21

Hails From: California

Résumé: Has a new single out Jan. 7; stars in the forthcoming teen film “Get Lost,” a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland.

Why We Care: After bit parts in two films starring her father, John Travolta’s daughter is marking the launch of her film career with the lead role in indie film “Get Lost.” She’s simultaneously making her debut as a musician with the release of her first single, “Dizzy,” out today.

Name: Moses Ingram

Age: Late 20s

Hails From: Baltimore

Résumé: Graduate of the Yale School of Drama; starred as Lady Macduff in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and in “Queens Gambit”; nominated for the 2021 Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. 2018 Princess Grace Award recipient.

Why We Care: Ingram’s first role after graduating from Yale was portraying Jolene in Netflix’s hit series “The Queen’s Gambit,” which earned her a supporting actress Emmy nomination last year. (She wore a chartreuse gown by Christian Siriano for the awards ceremony.) More recently, she starred in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and this year will appear in the Star Wars spin-off miniseries “Obi-wan Kenobi” for Disney+ and Michael Bay’s big studio thriller “Ambulance.”



Moses Ingram at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on Sept. 19. Michael Buckner/WWD

More of What to Watch For Spring 2022:

7 Books to Add to Your Bookshelf This Spring

How the Metaverse Advances Circular Fashion and Considerations Therein