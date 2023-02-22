Eyes On: Felix Kammerer

Name: Felix Kammerer

Age: 27

Hails From: Vienna, Austria

Résumé: Kammerer leads German-language film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which took home seven BAFTA awards and picked up nine Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best international feature film. “All Quiet,” directed by Edward Berger, is Kammerer’s first film role.

Why we care: “All Quiet on the West Front” has emerged as a major awards season player since its debut at the Toronto Film Festival — much to the credit of its lead actor. Kammerer makes his onscreen debut in the latest screen adaptation of the 1929 anti-war novel as Paul, a young German soldier serving on the WWI front lines. Although Kammerer didn’t pick up any acting nominations this awards season, the project marks a notable start for the newcomer, who recently donned Emporio Armani on the red carpet for the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. And while Kammerer has yet to reveal a follow-up film project, viewers are sure to see more of the actor in years to come.

Background: Kammerer got his start onstage in the ensemble of Austria’s national theater, Burgtheater, after graduating from Berlin’s Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts. Kammerer continues to appear onstage with the Burgtheater, and is starring in several productions this spring.

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

