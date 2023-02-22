×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel’s Bringing Sexy Back (Yeah!)

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Eyes On: Felix Kammerer

The Austrian actor leads Netflix's "All Quiet on the Western Front," which swept the BAFTAs and has emerged as an awards season favorite.

Felix Kammerer attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023.
Felix Kammerer attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Name: Felix Kammerer

Age: 27

Hails From: Vienna, Austria

Résumé: Kammerer leads German-language film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which took home seven BAFTA awards and picked up nine Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best international feature film. “All Quiet,” directed by Edward Berger, is Kammerer’s first film role.

Why we care: “All Quiet on the West Front” has emerged as a major awards season player since its debut at the Toronto Film Festival — much to the credit of its lead actor. Kammerer makes his onscreen debut in the latest screen adaptation of the 1929 anti-war novel as Paul, a young German soldier serving on the WWI front lines. Although Kammerer didn’t pick up any acting nominations this awards season, the project marks a notable start for the newcomer, who recently donned Emporio Armani on the red carpet for the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. And while Kammerer has yet to reveal a follow-up film project, viewers are sure to see more of the actor in years to come.

Related Galleries

Background: Kammerer got his start onstage in the ensemble of Austria’s national theater, Burgtheater, after graduating from Berlin’s Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts. Kammerer continues to appear onstage with the Burgtheater, and is starring in several productions this spring.

RELATED: See All the Looks From the BAFTA Red Carpet 2023 Arrivals

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

More Eyes On From the Eye:

Eyes On: Singer Umi Is Reimagining Music

Eyes On: BAFTA EE Rising Star Winner Bukky Bakray

Eyes On: Kailand Morris

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Hot Summer Bags

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Eyes On: Meet Felix Kammerer, of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad