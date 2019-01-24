Name: Honor Swinton Byrne

Age: 21

Hails From: Scotland

Résumé: Daughter of none other than actress Tilda Swinton and John Byrne, the Scottish artist and playwright.

Why We Care: Swinton Byrne follows in her mother’s footsteps this Sundance, where she makes her debut as the lead in romantic drama “The Souvenir” from British director/writer Joanna Hogg. The film, which was picked up by A24 last month and is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, features Swinton Burke opposite her mother, who portrays her mother in the film. Swinton Burke plays a film student who “begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man [Tom Burke],” according to A24. “She defies her protective mother and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship which comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams.”

The cast heads to Park City this week to promote the film, and Swinton Burke will be getting her first taste of Hollywood attention, all on her own.

More from the Eye:

Eyes On: Maya Thurman-Hawke

Eyes On: Raffey Cassidy

Eyes On: Daniel Caesar

Eyes On: Bill Skarsgård

Eyes On: Jessica Barden