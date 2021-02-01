Name: Kailand Morris

Age: 19

Hails From: Based in Los Angeles

Résumé: Modeled in a campaign for Dior Men’s Modern Tailoring collection; has walked in runway shows for Iceberg, Comme des Garçons, Jacquemus and others, and launched his own brand, House of Kom; collaborated with Iceberg for charity; European front row fixture. He’s also the son of Stevie Wonder — Morris used to play drums, but has shifted his focus to fashion. (His younger brother, Mandla Morris, is following a similar path.)

Why We Care: Kailand has been a front row (and runway model) fixture for brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Balmain and Valentino for several seasons. He interned with Kim Jones in the summer of 2019, and last fall took his relationship with Dior to another level when he was tapped as a campaign face for the brand’s new Modern Tailoring collection. He’s also blended his interest in fashion with a desire to give back: he released a T-shirt through his own fashion line, House of Kom, last summer that benefited the Black Lives Matter movement, and in the fall he collaborated with Iceberg on a T-shirt collection to benefit the Watts Empowerment Center in Los Angeles. “A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities, families, people…all around the world. Now being able to do so through a work field that I am also very passionate about, which is fashion design, is a true dream come true,” Morris told WWD at the time. The young fashion star is well-positioned to continue living out that dream.

