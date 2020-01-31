Name: Lana Wilson

Age: 37

Hails From: Kirkland, Wash.

Résumé: Wilson was selected by Taylor Swift to direct “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” which opened the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Netflix on Jan. 31. She also directed the Emmy-winning abortion documentary “After Tiller” and “The Departure,” which was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Why We Care: As the market for documentaries continues to heat up in the era of streaming services, Wilson has set herself apart with a track record of directing journalistic features with critical acclaim. While her first two features tackled weighty topics — late-term abortion and suicide — she has shown that she’s able to cross over into pop culture with her most recent project, for which she was personally selected from a shortlist by Swift. With two Independent Spirit Award nominations and an Emmy and the visibility of the Swift documentary, Wilson has become a talent to watch.

