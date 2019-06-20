Name: Rob Raco

Age: 29

Hails From: Ontario, Canada

Résumé: Raco starred as the Southside Serpent Joaquin on “Riverdale” and was recently named Fendi’s latest eyewear ambassador.

Why We Care: The popularity of “Riverdale” has been a launching pad for the careers of its various actors, and Raco looks to be up next. Now that his character has been killed off the series, the question is what’s next for Raco. With just shy of 1 million Instagram followers, many are eager to find out. He has a few indie projects in post-production, so the odds are in his favor for a big breakout role on the horizon. The actor (who’s currently dating Ella Purnell), has chiseled features and cerulean blue eyes which are sure to make him a strong contender in the fashion world, and he recently linked with Fendi for its new eyewear campaign. After attending the recent Fendi men’s show, maybe a full-fledged front row tour is next? We’re waiting to see.

More From The Eye:

Eyes On: Mandla Morris

Eyes On: Honor Swinton Byrne

Eyes On: Allison Miller