Name: Rob Raco
Age: 29
Hails From: Ontario, Canada
Résumé: Raco starred as the Southside Serpent Joaquin on “Riverdale” and was recently named Fendi’s latest eyewear ambassador.
Why We Care: The popularity of “Riverdale” has been a launching pad for the careers of its various actors, and Raco looks to be up next. Now that his character has been killed off the series, the question is what’s next for Raco. With just shy of 1 million Instagram followers, many are eager to find out. He has a few indie projects in post-production, so the odds are in his favor for a big breakout role on the horizon. The actor (who’s currently dating Ella Purnell), has chiseled features and cerulean blue eyes which are sure to make him a strong contender in the fashion world, and he recently linked with Fendi for its new eyewear campaign. After attending the recent Fendi men’s show, maybe a full-fledged front row tour is next? We’re waiting to see.
View this post on Instagram
Finally able to share my new family with you. It’s an honor to express my artistic creativity with such an inspirational group of people and such a strong brand. #FisforFamily @esmeraldabrajovic @finocchibenedetta @fendi @safilogroup @fisforfendi #FendiSS19 #Fendi #FendiEyewear
More From The Eye: