Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan gestures towards the crowd as he walks around the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan after his team won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, IndiaCricket VIVO IPL 2018, Kolkata, India - 08 Apr 2018

Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Bikas Das/AP/REX/Shutterstock



Name: Suhana Khan

Age: 18

Hails From: Mumbai, India

Résumé: The daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan made her cover debut on Vogue India this month.

Why We Care: The Bollywood scion has yet to make her own mark in the film industry, but her fashion cover feature this month — which has been criticized for its promotion of nepotism — has fanned talk that the “student, theater lover, future star” might be following in her father’s footsteps in the near future.

