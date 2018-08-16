Name: Suhana Khan

Age: 18



Hails From: Mumbai, India



Résumé: The daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan made her cover debut on Vogue India this month.



Why We Care: The Bollywood scion has yet to make her own mark in the film industry, but her fashion cover feature this month — which has been criticized for its promotion of nepotism — has fanned talk that the “student, theater lover, future star” might be following in her father’s footsteps in the near future.



