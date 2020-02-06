Name: Micheal Ward
Age: 24
Hails From: Born in Jamaica; raised in London
Résumé: Winner of the BAFTA’s 2020 EE Rising Star Award; star of Netflix’s “Top Boy” reboot.
Why We Care: Despite few acting credits, Ward has already made a big name for himself in only a couple of years. While he appears in the BBC thriller series “The A List” and the Rapman-directed film “Blue Story,” his real breakout role was in the critically lauded reboot of British crime drama “Top Boy” last year. After being canceled in 2014, the show was recently revived by Netflix with the support of Drake, who signed on as executive producer, as well as LeBron James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment. And after receiving a major boost from BAFTA, which awarded him the Rising Star Award this past weekend, it’s all but certain that audiences are going to be seeing much more of Ward.
