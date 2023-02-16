×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London

Marc Jacobs, Kate Moss and Tracey Emin were among the guests at the service, where Helena Bonham Carter delivered the eulogy and Chrissie Hynde performed.

Ellen von Unwerth at Vivienne Westwood's memorial service in London.
Ellen von Unwerth at Vivienne Westwood's memorial service in London. Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD

LONDON “When in doubt, dress up!”

That was one of Vivienne Westwood’s many mottos and the dress code for her elegant, candlelit memorial service that took place Thursday afternoon at Southwark Cathedral, on the edges of the bustling Borough Market in southeast London.

Friends, acolytes and fellow designers including Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham, Paul Smith, Zandra Rhodes and Bella Freud took Westwood at her word, streaming into the Gothic cathedral in their finery to pay tribute to the pioneering designer and activist, who died Dec. 29 at age 81.   

Related Galleries

There was Stephen Jones wearing a floppy velvet crown, Westwood T-shirt and ’70s bondage trousers; Matty Bovan with eyeliner sketched across his face, just like Westwood used to wear it, and Helena Bonham Carter, dramatic in tartan and platforms, her multicolored hair piled high on her head.

“Maybe we should talk to the king about a having a national Vivienne Westwood day,” said the actress at the start of her brief and witty eulogy. She described the designer as a “true feminist” who was able to transform women on the outside, and the inside.

“The dresses do all the work for you,” said Bonham Carter, adding that she can put away a full English breakfast and a bacon roll and still look good in her slinky Westwood Cocotte dresses. “Even on a fat day, I feel like a woman. No diet required.”

Bonham Carter praised Westwood, who drew heavily on 18th-century costume, for giving her the chance to “wear a Fragonard” rather than see it stuck on the wall of a museum. Bonham Carter said the designs are so magical that she wouldn’t be surprised if they got up at night and danced with each other.

The service was a cultural feast, reflecting the passions and interests of the late designer. Westwood may be synonymous with punk and famous for plundering history for her sexy, swashbuckling designs, but her interests were broad and the learning never stopped.

Making clothes was something she enjoyed, and was excellent at, but it was clear from Thursday’s order of service that Westwood’s passion for fashion was eclipsed by her dedication to her family, her politics and a desire to right the world’s wrongs.

Bob Geldof
Bob Geldof Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD

She campaigned for the environment, social justice, and for the freedom of her longtime friend Julian Assange, who remains in British prison and faces charges in the U.S. for publishing classified and diplomatic documents.

Assange was barred by British authorities from attending Westwood’s funeral last month in England’s Peak District (where the designer grew up), and from Thursday’s service, too.

Westwood was a lifelong learner who began her career as a primary school teacher and was a voracious reader until the end.

Her husband and design heir Andreas Kronthaler, whom she met while teaching fashion design at the Vienna School of Applied Art, said she spent her last months reading Chinese poetry.

In her later years she began writing her own poetry, converted to Taoism and persisted with her many activist campaigns. “She challenged everyone to do better by educating themselves” and standing up to injustice, said Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corré.

Dressed in a dramatic black jacket with broad shoulders and Elizabethan swagger, Corré said her grandmother “remained true to her inner force, and believed that with sincerity of application, everything is achievable.”

Tracey Emin
Tracey Emin Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD

Reading wasn’t Westwood’s only love. At the start of Thursday’s service, Arnfield Brass, a band from the Peak District, played songs ranging from “The Sound of Music” classic “Do-Re-Mi” to Miles Davis’ “Concierto de Aranguez” and Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale.”

At one point the Australian musician Nick Cave played piano and sang “Into My Arms” while Maria Ladurner sang George Frideric Handel’s “How Beautiful Are the Feet” and Chrissie Hynde crooned “Raining in My Heart.”

Westwood herself added a light touch to the proceedings in a film made by her brother Gordon Swire called “My Sister Vivienne.”

In it, she talks about growing up in Derbyshire, “the most beautiful place in England,” her love of nature, a childhood spent skipping rope and singing songs with her girlfriends, and teenage years spent “drinking whisky,” dancing and kissing boys.

“By the time I was 18, I’d had about 200 boyfriends,” she says in the film. “But it was just snogging. Nothing more than that.”

The punk rebel — and owner of the Sex boutique — would emerge later.

“It was youth against age,” she says of the punk movement, adding that her antiestablishment views derived partly from the U.S. war in Vietnam. She was angry because “some of the people who caused the war were still in power. They wanted to exploit cheap labor in the area. We didn’t need these guys telling us what to do,” she says.

The clothes were a bonus. “Punk was so glamorous. You just looked incredible,” says the designer, who loved wearing her political statements on her sleeves (and T-shirt)s. “Wear a slogan, and that idea will spread,” she says.

Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave
Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD

During the service Westwood sprang to life in so many ways. Her younger son, Joseph Corré, said she left him specific instructions before she died. “She left us all long to-do lists. This was my mine: stop war, stop climate change, fight for human rights,” he said, stifling a laugh.

Guests, who also included Kate Moss, Tracey Emin, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson, Beth Ditto and Bob Geldof remembered her both as a fiery spirit and the queen of cool.

Rhodes said she marvels at how Westwood was able to be a designer and an activist simultaneously. “Somehow, she made it work. She managed to do it all,” said the designer.

Jones loved her but said “she wasn’t easy. I was terrified of her. We worked together and she changed my life. She made me think.”

Jacobs, who attended with Beckham and whose show earlier this month was a tribute to Westwood, said that when he was a teenager going clubbing “only the coolest kids wore Vivienne Westwood — it wasn’t even available in the U.S. at the time. If you wore it, you were part of a very elite group. Her clothes just resonate with young people. It’s hard to describe that energy.”

Ellen von Unwerth said she always loved photographing Westwood’s clothes. “They were sexy and elegant with hoop skirts and stockings, and a little bit kinky, too. The girls had so much fun on her runway — I always wanted to shoot everything, and wear it, too, of course.”

— With contributions from Violet Goldstone

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad