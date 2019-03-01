GREAT DAME: Scotch eggs and sausage rolls were served at the cocktail celebrating Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey’s damehood at Parisian restaurant L’Entente on Wednesday.

“I wanted to give my guests a taste of England. It’s British food, but don’t hold that against it,” laughed Bailey OBE, who was made Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to journalism and participation in the Great Britain campaign, which promotes travel, business and culture in the U.K.

Other honorees for 2019 include “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood and director Christopher Nolan.

Bailey swooped in to hug Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy creative director and fellow Brit, before recounting how she found out about the completely unexpected nomination.

“The ambassador to the United Kingdom came to see me at the office in New York,” she remembered. “I actually thought he was going to ask me to work on another project together, but he said, ‘Actually, if you were to be honored with a damehood, would you accept?’ I said, ‘Oh yes!’ So he whipped out a sheet of paper and asked me to sign on the dotted line. I didn’t hear anything else about it until the New Year’s Honors List in December, and then all of a sudden I’m a Dame!”

Bailey was wearing an elegant black shift dress with feathered sleeves by Valentino. “My favorite memory of Glenda is the day I saw her after my first solo show,” said Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the Italian brand, who stopped by to congratulate the fashion editor.

“It was a very touching moment because she was crying. I felt she was happy not only because of the collection, but also for me personally. She was really there for me. She’s a very connected person, not just professionally but emotionally as well.”

Designers and fashion executives flocked to bask in Bailey’s good news, a testament to her impressive career in the industry. (She joined Harper’s Bazaar in 2001 after helming both British and U.S. editions of Marie Claire.) Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri was spotted chatting at a table, while Chloé chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye kissed her on both cheeks, the French way.

Just then, Alber Elbaz made his way through the packed restaurant to greet Bailey. “Every season, we see each other for dinner two months before the shows, and we never skip,” said the designer. “She’s like family.”