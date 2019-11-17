LONDON – The photographer Terry O’Neill, chronicler of Swinging Sixties London, has died aged 81, according to his licensee, Iconic Images.

“It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terry O’Neill,” the company said early Sunday morning.

His photos of The Rolling Stones were “instrumental” in the band’s early success, according to Icon, and Keith Richards once said that O’Neill was “behind the lens, everywhere, always.”

O’Neill’s famous shot of Faye Dunaway – his former wife – after her Oscar win for “Network” hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in London.