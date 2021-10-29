×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Fashion Consultant, Show Producer and Stylist Janet Racy Dies at 69

Through the years, Racy worked with a range of designers including Alber Elbaz, Karl Lagerfeld and Christian Francis Roth.

Janet Racy, a fashion and lifestyle consultant, died Thursday at age 68 at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Forest Hills, N.Y.

She died from complications from surgery following a long illness, according to her friend Lisa Silhanek. Services have not yet been planned and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Roach worked as a trend forecaster, spokesperson, stylist, designer, visual display specialist, show producer and in other capacities. Many knew her as the director of fashion merchandising at Harper’s Bazaar, a post she held for five years until 1992. Prior to that, Racy served as vice president and fashion director of women’s apparel for the Associated Dry Good Corp., whose members included Lord & Taylor, J.W. Robinson and L.S. Ayres. During her career, she worked with brands and designers including Christian Francis Roth, Karl Lagerfeld, Thierry Mugler, Alber Elbaz and Kleinfeld. Racy also worked in special events, films and commercials.

Related Galleries

Roth said Friday that after designing his first collection, he first met Racy through his girlfriend at that time, who is now his wife. After she called Racy at Harper’s Bazaar, Roth packed away his designs in a garment bag and walked to the magazine’s offices with a model friend to show Racy. “She was just beside herself. It was the first person I had ever shown my work to. Right away she called Marylou Luther and Lynn Manulis, the head of Martha boutique on Park Avenue. She was such a champion of my work early on and made introductions that shaped my entire career,” Roth said. “She put on a headset and called my first show from backstage. She helped calm me down, when I was worried or upset in preparation for the first show. She had a hand in sales, the merchandising, the styling, the model casting, the calling of the show. I just remember her there at all hours, not just for the first show but for the first several.”

Unfailingly positive, Racy excelled at putting people together, Roth said. “If she saw there was a talent, she was genuinely ecstatic about introducing that talent to the people that she knew. Putting people together, launching design careers — she had an outsized role in the industry in that regard,” he said.

Through the years, Racy, who started her own consultancy business in 1992, periodically appeared on television like Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, NBC’s “The Today Show” and QVC, among others. She also lectured and taught classes at universities and corporations. Racy also freelanced for fashion and lifestyle magazines. Well-informed about an array of subjects, Racy was not only smart, but she was nice, according to Luther. “Her major contribution was to prove that there could be goodness in the fashion world. And she was goodness. It didn’t all have to be make believe and let’s do the best we can to make it look good. She was real,” Luther said.

Kleinfeld co-owner Mara Urshel recalled Friday how she hired Racy to produce fashion shows for the bridal retailer with different organizations 21 years ago. ”At that time, fashion shows were more entertaining than just models going down the runway. Janet really worked with us and taught our marketing people every little thing about what has to be done to set up a fashion show — the photographers, sets, lights — everything. Jennette Kruszka, who is my director of marketing, said she learned everything she knows from Janet Racy.”

Describing Racy as “such a sincere, warm, intelligent and honest person, who you just loved being with,” Urshel said their friendship endured after they stopped working together. “You don’t run into too many of them in your life. The ones that you do, you really hold in esteem.”

Racy graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology majoring in apparel design and later went on to earn a BA in textiles and clothing from Queens College, as well as a MA in retail marketing from New York University. A member of the Fashion Group International, The Round Table of Fashion Executives and FIT’s Alumni Association, Racy also served on Kent State University’s advisory board and was a visiting guest at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Manulis’ son Andrew Burnstine met Racy while studying together at NYU in the late Eighties. Racy wrangled clothes from Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta and others and produced and created “Clothes Encounters of the Third Kind” for a retail marketing class. “Janet even was so persuasive in those early days in convincing America’s top designers to loa us clothes for the show.” Burnstine said.

In addition to Roth, She also was instrumental in working with Martha’s to feature and promote designers like Josie Natori, Jeanette Kastenberg, Badgley Mischka, Joanna Mastroianni and Zang Toi, Burnstine said.

Racy is survived by her brother John.

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Consultant, Stylist and Show Producer

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad