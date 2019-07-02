LONDON — Fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi, born Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasim, passed away in London on Monday at the age of 39.

Qasimi moved to the United Kingdom at nine and graduated from Central Saint Martins BA Womenswear pathway. He launched his brand in 2008, and has been showing on the official men’s fashion week calendar in London and Paris.

He is the second son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Three days of mourning have been declared in the emirate and flags have been ordered to fly at half mast.

Ministry of Presidential Affairs said in a statement that “President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns with grief and sorrow, the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace.”

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, former editor in chief of Vogue Arabia, said on Instagram “May you rest in paradise Khalid, you always brought joy to everyone around you and you will be missed.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of British Fashion Council said “Khalid Qasimi was a talented young designer whose collections were modern, elegant and forward thinking. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Most recently, the designer was involved in a controversy with Vetements as the brand featured a T-shirt that read “Don’t shoot” in Arabic, French and English, in its spring 2020 show collection in Paris. The T-shirt is a semi-replica of one originally worn by journalists in Lebanon during the Israeli invasion of the country in 1982. Qasimi showcased a replica of the T-shirt originally in 2018.

“This T-shirt was something very personal to me. We’ve reworked it to highlight issues of the Middle East and what’s happening in the Middle East at the moment,” he told Highsnobiety.

The designer showcased his spring 2020 collection in June, where he expressed a sense of hope and positivity to the war-torn Middle East.