MILAN — On Friday evening, the fashion industry reacted to the news of the death of Wanda Miletti Ferragamo, aged 96.

“She was always incredibly attentive to others, she was very generous and was approachable in a sweet, kind and intense manner,” said Michele Norsa, who held the role of chief executive officer of Ferragamo for a decade until 2016. “She always tried to make things easier, and she really helped me join the family. She had a magic ability to read people. She had a very clear vision of the company and whenever there was a need to make a decision she always knew the direction beyond financial considerations. She was an important presence in meetings, always attentive and she had a heightened sense of duty.”

Norsa recalled that Ferragamo often spoke of her father, who was in the military and who fought in World War I, because she shared that sense of duty, of patriotism, and of family. “She knew everyone in the company and, whenever you would talk to her, you would end up with a double dose of energy, if not triple, and it was positive energy.”

Asked how she felt when the company went public in 2011, under his lead, Norsa said Ferragamo “was very proud of the listing and of the fact that the company was growing.”

“Today we have lost an incredible woman, a unique personality in the fashion industry and an icon of the Made in Italy [movement],” said Alberta Ferretti. “She was a wife who decades ago demonstrated how a woman can successfully balance family and work. As a woman, I think we all really owe her. I’ve never met her personally, but through the words and the examples of her children, who over the years have carried out her values and her vision.”

“She was an extraordinary woman. She founded with her husband a wonderful dynasty, which is so well representative of Made in Italy, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also in terms of lifestyle, as it highlights Italian family values,” said Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. “She will be missed and leaves her children, which are a strong, tangible sign of her testament in terms of skills and commitment to work.”

“The Ferragamo and Etro families have always been friends,” said Jacopo Etro, creative director of Etro textile and home lines. “Mrs. Wanda was an incredible mother, a charismatic woman and a decision-maker. She was an uncommon example of how a woman among the difficulties can become a business leader and at the same time can continue guiding a family. A key personality of Made in Italy, she has always maintained a key role in the company. She was a strong, energetic woman.”

“She was just incredible. She has been an example of how to keep together such as a big family with so many different, big personalities,” said Mario Boselli, honorary president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. “She took on the responsibility of guiding a company and a family with love and dedication. I really loved her and she has always made me feel loved. During my seven years at Pitti Immagine [as president], she always showed me her gratitude for what I was doing. I feel very sad today.”