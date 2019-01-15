FENDI FACE: It seemed only a matter of time. After all, Jackson Wang was the star and singing heartthrob who dropped a single called “Fendiman” last year at the house’s FF Reloaded event in Shanghai, a clear sign Wang was being teed up for ambassador job. On Tuesday, the Roman-founded brand made the relationship official, appointing him its new face in China.

“Unique, talented, dare to innovate and break through, Jackson Wang is perfectly connected to Fendi’s spirit and more projects involving him and the maison are yet to come,” the brand said in a statement.

Wang, who has more than 20 million fans on Weibo, joins Guli Nazha, an actress of Uighur descent, as a fellow Fendi face.

Before Wang gained fame as a singer-songwriter, he was an accomplished sabre fencer competing for the Hong Kong fencing team. He left the athlete field to join South Korean agency JYP Entertainment and started K-pop training, making his debut in 2014 as a member of the boy group, Got7.

The music video for “Fendiman” sees Wang perched on the rooftop of Fendi’s Rome headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, known as the “Square Colosseum.” The song ended number one in two iTunes categories in the U.S.: General List and Pop Music List.

More recently, Wang collaborated with Gucci Mane for the song “Different Game,” which was released in November.