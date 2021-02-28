While many of his fellow Golden Globe nominees opted to don high fashion red carpet for the virtual ceremony, Jason Sudeikis leaned into the work-from-home wardrobe of the past year. So when the “Ted Lasso” actor was announced the winner of the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy), he wasn’t suited in Dior, Prada or Louis Vuitton. No, he was wearing a tie-dye hoodie from Manhattan boutique fitness studio Forward Space — which was founded by his own sister, Kristin Sudeikis.

Turns out, his hoodie has already proven to be quite popular: the “Listen + Lead” hoodie, which is produced in Brooklyn, N.Y., is sold out on the studio’s website. Forward Space, which has a studio location in SoHo, offers live and streamed dance cardio and conditioning workouts.

Sudeikis wasn’t the only nominee to opt for a casual approach to the at-home awards ceremony. Bill Murray wore a colorful short-sleeved button-up top (aka Hawaiian shirt), and Jeff Daniels opted for a blue plaid button-up. Hey — they’re trying to win an award for acting, not fashion.

“Ted Lasso,” which premiered last summer on Apple TV+, is in production for a second season. Sudeikis, as the titular Lasso, stars as the coach of a soccer team in England — so expect to see the actor in more activewear soon.

