TIME TO RELAX: It was the last show of the fashion month, and guests discussed what lies beyond.

“I’m going to lie on my bed and look at the ceiling,” laughed Léa Seydoux, speaking at the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre on Tuesday.

There won’t be a lot of time for that in the upcoming months: the actress is embarking on the promotion of the next James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” which will be released in the U.S. on April 10.

When asked what her biggest challenge was when filming Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the fictional spy, Seydoux gave a cryptic answer: “Saving James Bond.” Spoiler alert!

Kaitlyn Dever, who starred in Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” alongside Beanie Feldstein, was reminiscing about how the movie has affected her life. “It has changed the way I view the work that I choose,” said the 23-year-old actress.

“I loved acting in it, but I think the impact it had on people really made me think about the choices I’m making with the films that I do,” she continued. “Also we have a ‘Booksmart’ text chain, so we’re still constantly in contact. I’m dying to work with Olivia again. I want her to put me in all of her movies.”

In addition to singer Robyn and actresses Laura Harrier and Alicia Vikander, the Louis Vuitton front row featured a number of breakout film stars: Florence Pugh, who was a stellar Amy in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” as well as Noémie Merlant, who played opposite Adèle Haenel in Céline Sciamma’s incandescent “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

“The film made me understand a lot of things about consent, broadly speaking, as well as the male and female gaze,” said Merlant, whose latest project is “Jumbo” by Zoé Wittock, which premiered at Sundance.

“It made me a lot more conscious of the decisions I make in who I work with, how I write, how I pick projects,” she continued. “Of course it has brought me a lot of new opportunities, but it’s giving me the luxury of making conscious choices. I can now listen to myself a lot more. I’m learning to figure out what I way to say and what stories I want to tell.”