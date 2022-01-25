Former GFriend Member Yuju Launches Solo Career With Her First Album

Name: Yuju

Age: 24

Hails from: South Korea

Résumé: Former member of the popular girl group GFriend, which disbanded last year; signed with Kang Daniel’s entertainment company Konnect Entertainment to launch her solo career.

Why we care: The six-member K-pop group GFriend, which amassed a dedicated fan base known as “Buddy,” broke up after six years last spring. The group’s top vocalist, Yuju, is now embarking on a solo career with the release of her mini album “REC.” last week.

Named for the red light that turns on when a recording begins, and “the delicate tension that can only be felt in that moment,” the album marks the start of a more personal chapter for the singer. In less than a week, the music video for her single “Play” has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Although she’s moving toward a distinct aesthetic and sound, Yuju credits GFriend as an integral part of her development as an artist. “I learned a lot of things along with my members. I think I exist today because of those times,” she says.

Yuju signed on with singer Kang Daniel’s Konnect Entertainment last fall, which also manages the solo career for rapper CL. “They respected my opinions, thoughts, and vision from the beginning,” says Yuju of working with the young company. “They were able to take those [my] thoughts and ideas and work together to develop them and bring them to life.”

Outside of her music career, Yuju notes that she enjoys eating “a lot of delicious food,” watching TV, and reading poetry. Toward the end of 2021, Yuju began releasing vlogs under the Konnect YouTube umbrella to share aspects of her life outside of music — there’s a cooking video, a car unboxing, a look inside her handbag — which also helped establish a distinct identity, separate from GFriend.

Buddy has continued to support Yuju in her solo endeavor, as have several of her former bandmates. “It was great to feel that love and support even before the album came out. We will do our best for the promotions for “REC.,” so I hope the fans will continue to support me,” she says.

And as for her goals for 2022? “I want to meet great fans with a good album.”

