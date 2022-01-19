French Actor, Face of Chanel Perfume Gaspard Ulliel Has Died

LONDON — French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 on Wednesday from injuries after sustaining a serious skiing accident the day before, the French press reported.

According to AFP, he was transported by helicopter on Tuesday to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision with another skier at the intersection of two blue slopes in the ski resort of La Rosière in the Savoie region around 4 p.m.

Gaspard Ulliel was not equipped with a helmet, and the other skier emerged unscathed from the accident and was not hospitalized, French provincial daily newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré reported. He suffered from head trauma and was unconscious when he was rescued.

Gaspard Ulliel in “Saint Laurent.” Carole Bethuel/2014 Mandarin Cinema/EuropaCorp/Orange Studio/Arte France Cinema/Scope Pictures

Ulliel is best known in the fashion industry for his longtime partnership with Chanel, serving as the face of its men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He also appeared in the advertising campaign of Longchamp with Kate Moss in 2008.

As an actor, Ulliel is known for movies like “Hannibal Rising,” “Saint Laurent” and “A Very Long Engagement,” which won him the Most Promising Actor award at 30th César Awards in 2005. He took home his second César Awards trophy in the Best Actor category in 2017 for his portrayal in “It’s Only the End of the World.”

Gaspard Ulliel stars in Bleu de Chanel campaign Courtesy

He will be seen as Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight.”

Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes.

Ulliel is survived by his wife Gaëlle Piétri and their 6-year-old son.