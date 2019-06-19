SUMMERTIME: While he agrees that Pride month is a big step toward more visibility for LGBTQ people, French DJ and musician Kiddy Smile has a better offer.

“June is our month, but I hope that progressively we’ll also get July, and August, and then September,” said Smile, stopping to chat in the entrance of the Grand Palais, where the AMI spring 2020 show was held on Tuesday.

“But not the rest of the year because the weather is bad. We’ll leave that to the others.”

Jokes aside, Smile, who is openly gay, immediately added that Pride should obviously have no time limit — the DJ admitted to having become a lot more exacting when it comes to accepting Pride-related projects.

“Pride is a good initiative, I’m not going to complain,” said the artist, whose “Paris is Burning”-inspired video for his track “Let a B—h Know” currently totals over 1 million views on YouTube.

“But I’ve become a bit of a b—h about accepting collaborations: I only say yes to people who’ve been supporting me from the beginning. Or [brands] I used to spend all my money on when I was completely broke. It’s a question of personal history above all.”

Smile, who made headlines when he played for French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace in June 2018 wearing a T-shirt printed with the words “Fils d’immigrés, noir et pédé,” or “Son of immigrants, black and gay” in English, is currently gearing up for a European tour, playing at Parisian festival Solidays this weekend and U.K. music event Glastonbury over the summer.

“The Élysée Palace was a one-shot,” laughed the artist.