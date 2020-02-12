After showing for several seasons at Spring Studio, Prabal Gurung decided to give his guests a change of scenery. Attendees huddled into the elevators at Rockefeller Center on Tuesday evening to make their way up to the Rainbow Room, where the designer unveiled his fall 2020 collection as pianist Colin Huggins performed, his first time accompanying a fashion show. The musician, in a nod to Woody Guthrie, has “This Machine Kills Fascists” inscribed on the side of his grand piano — a fitting message for the show’s title, “Impossible Dreamers.”

Guests including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Logan Browning, Jordan Roth, Indya Moore and Kerby Jean-Raymond were seated in a circular formation around the center of the room.

“This is my first time [attending Gurung’s show], and I’m so excited because he’s so adorable, and his clothes are so gorgeous,” said Hilton Rothschild, dressed head to ankle in the designer (the shoes were Manolo Blahnik; bag Oscar de la Renta).

“I came straight from the Oscars to Oscar de la Renta last night. And I’m here tonight, and I’ll be at Olivia Palermo’s presentation tomorrow,” said Hilton Rothschild, describing the trajectory of her fashion week this season. “So it’s a small one.”

