FAMILY OUTING: It was “bring your kids to work” day at the Haider Ackermann show on Saturday.

“It’s always better to enjoy fashion as a family,” said Inès de la Fressange, who had brought along her 19-year-old daughter Violette, who is currently studying history and philosophy at university. “It’s great to have her here, because she can tell me what is cool or not,” laughed the model.

Sitting next to her was Daniel de la Falaise and his son Louis — it was the toddler’s first fashion show. “I’ve know this one ever since he was little,” said de la Fressange, grabbing her neighbor by the shoulders. “I was very good friends with his father and his aunt, Loulou de la Falaise.”

The model-turned-designer is gearing up for her brand’s fragrance debut, which will hit stores on May 26, Mother’s day in France.

“I arrived at the first meetings saying that I hate everything that is done in perfume nowadays,” explained de la Fressange, who has been wearing the same perfume, Guerlain’s Mitsouko, for decades. “I don’t like aggressive fragrances. For me perfume has to be refined. I came with a lot of references, fragrance bases, even creams, and after a lot of discussion we decided that women are actually quite schizophrenic and don’t always want to be the same thing. So we decided to launch not one, but two fragrances.”

As well as the two scents — one sophisticated, the other sporty — six eaux de toilette have also been created. “I told them about my travels; how the first thing that hits me when arriving in India is its particular scent, or how on my trip to Fez I stayed in a hotel entirely made of cedar wood and the room smelled so incredible,” said the model.

Who would she pick if she had to choose a face for her fragrance collection?

“It would have to be someone sophisticated and cosmopolitan, like Isabella Rosselini,” said de la Fressange. “She’s Italian, speaks French perfectly and lives in America; she’s talented, clever, funny and elegant.”

The model paused and sighed. “Unfortunately, I think she’s already quite busy.”