Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Fashion Lovers Take Front Row at Tom Ford

"It's a beautiful night in New York City; I can't complain about a thing," said Dan Levy before the show, held at Lincoln Center Sunday evening.

Remember when fashion week was at Lincoln Center? Tom Ford closed out New York Fashion Week — and kicked off Lincoln Center’s fall return — with a dramatic show Sunday night at David H. Koch Theater. Actors including Julianne Moore, Dan Levy, Jennifer Hudson and Eiza Gonzalez walked past throngs of eager spectators and up to the hall’s second floor, where they were greeted by a pre-show cocktail hour on the terrace overlooking the plaza.

“[Tom Ford] is a legend,” said Levy, dressed in all white. “It’s the first time I was invited, of course, you say yes. I can’t wait to see what the clothes look like. It’s such an iconic setting, which I feel like is hopefully quite telling of what’s to come. It’s a beautiful night in New York City; I can’t complain about a thing.” The actor noted that he’s been working all week, so his fashion show-going has been limited. “I went to Thom Browne yesterday, which was really thoughtful and beautiful,” he said. “I’m a lover of fashion, so what better venue than here — and what better designer than Tom Ford?”

Inside the purple-lit venue, Bart Freundlich snapped a photo of Moore as she posed for photographers, and Russell Westbrook caught up with his fellow NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Obviously very historic brand, I love fashion,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, of his appearance at Tom Ford. He was in good company: He was seated front row next to New York Mets player Robinson Canó and directly across from L.A. Lakers player Carmelo Anthony, another known fashion enthusiast. “I’m a guy, but I like real fashion, too, and I get inspiration from that, too,” added Gilgeous-Alexander, who was dressed in a silver metallic suit. “I just love seeing people put on a show wearing clothes. And it’s art at the end of the day, and it’s always appreciated.”

