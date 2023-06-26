Getting Ready for Dior Men With Adam DiMarco

If there’s one thing to expect from being cast in a hit HBO show, it’s that you will be invited to the front rows of Paris. “Succession” stars Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun were front row at Loewe over the weekend, as was ‘”The White Lotus” season two star Adam DiMarco at Dior, where he gave WWD a behind-the-scenes look at his time at the show.

DiMarco began prepping for the show first by sorting out the playlist. “I always listen to music while getting ready,” he says. “Lately I’ve been listening (on shuffle) to an 11-hour playlist I made a friend for their road trip.”

Next, the 33-year-old Canadian actor sorted through the jewelry he had on deck for the look. “I especially love the tiny flower on the necklace because I love tiny things,” he says.

For the show, he wore a polo shirt with a small dog detail on it: “Fun fact — the dog on the polo shirt’s name is ‘Bobby,’” DiMarco says. After “making sure my pants still fit after all the croissants I’ve been eating here in Paris,” it was on to grooming – done by Dior Beauty – where his team was “trying our best to make my curly hair behave today.”

At the show he was seated alongside J Balvin — “my fellow Reggaeton artist,” he jokes — before it was time to take in the action.

“Will never not be an honor to be invited by Dior and dressed by Kim [Jones, Dior’s men’s creative director],“ DiMarco says of the experience.