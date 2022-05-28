×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Wedding Stylists Are Helping Couples Create Cohesive Fashion Stories

Getting Ready for Cannes With Charlbi Dean

Making a Cannes debut in Dior and Chopard.

Charlbi Dean
“Im cheeky :), today I get to be whoever I want”

It’s not too shabby when your acting debut happens to make it into the Cannes Film Festival for competition, and you get to walk that famous red carpet for the first time dressed in Dior and Chopard at that. Such is the ‘pinch me’ moment rising actress Charlbi Dean had this week in France, where her first ever movie, “Triangle of Sadness,” premiered at the festival. The Ruben Ostlund film costars Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. (Ostlund won the Palme d’Or for his film “The Square” in 2017.)

Below, Dean, who is from South Africa, shares a photo diary from her big adventure.

Charlbi Dean
“Calling my mom in South Africa and dad in Ireland…sharing this crazy unfathomable experience with them 🤍”
Charlbi Dean
“No detail missed with Dior and Chopard.”
Charlbi Dean
“Thank you Yasuko Shapiro for doing my make up with Dior. She is my dear friend and the person I trust most.”
Charlbi Dean
“My reference picture was an old Hollywood favorite and i ended up being blessed with one from Dior in the same color that paid a tribute to my inspiration.”
Charlbi Dean
“John Nollet aka magic hands for my hair.”
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean
“The call before the glitter storm.”
Charlbi Dean
“I’m cheeky :), today I get to be whoever I want.”
Charlbi Dean
“Photographer: ‘look over there’”
Charlbi Dean
“There you go. Keeping it together”
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean

More from the Eye:

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Joe Alwyn Off-duty

Wedding Stylists Helping Couples Create a Cohesive Fashion Story

Cannes Film Festival: Olivia DeJonge on Playing Priscilla Presley and Wearing Prada

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Cannes 2022: Charlbi Dean on Her

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad