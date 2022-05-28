Getting Ready for Cannes With Charlbi Dean

It’s not too shabby when your acting debut happens to make it into the Cannes Film Festival for competition, and you get to walk that famous red carpet for the first time dressed in Dior and Chopard at that. Such is the ‘pinch me’ moment rising actress Charlbi Dean had this week in France, where her first ever movie, “Triangle of Sadness,” premiered at the festival. The Ruben Ostlund film costars Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. (Ostlund won the Palme d’Or for his film “The Square” in 2017.)

Below, Dean, who is from South Africa, shares a photo diary from her big adventure.

“Calling my mom in South Africa and dad in Ireland…sharing this crazy unfathomable experience with them 🤍”

“No detail missed with Dior and Chopard.”

“Thank you Yasuko Shapiro for doing my make up with Dior. She is my dear friend and the person I trust most.”

“My reference picture was an old Hollywood favorite and i ended up being blessed with one from Dior in the same color that paid a tribute to my inspiration.”

“John Nollet aka magic hands for my hair.”

Charlbi Dean

“The call before the glitter storm.”

“I’m cheeky :), today I get to be whoever I want.”

“Photographer: ‘look over there’”

“There you go. Keeping it together”

Charlbi Dean

Charlbi Dean

