Getting Ready for the Met Gala With Mindy Kaling

For the Met Gala 2023, Mindy Kaling worked with Jonathan Simkhai on a custom look for the night that paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld. The beaded embrodigry on the gown took a total of three weeks to complete and featured between 6,000 and 7,000 mixed mother-of-pearl, silver crystal, sequin and bugle beads. A team of four sewers constructed the gown over the course of five days.

“I couldn’t be more excited about tonight’s gown for Mindy,” Simkhai shares about the collaboration. “This dress is one that I love and will forever look back upon. Mindy’s look is of the most meaningful pieces that I have designed and I think the one I spent the most time conceptualizing.”

The designer naturally took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld when it came to crafting the gown. “With Lagerfeld’s history, there was a rich trove of materials and aesthetics to mine for inspiration,” he explains. “We looked into his work from the 21st century-modern day Chanel as the starting point. We wanted the design for Mindy to feel impeccable, elegant and noble, while also lavish with embroideries.”

“The skirt silhouette features elongated lines alternated with a ballerina-length crinoline structure bustier dress. There is an attached train that was hand-sewn using more than 2,000 silk-blended feather-like fringe. We used mother-of-pearl micro daisy in mixed media crystal and ground sequins,” he explains.

