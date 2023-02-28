×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Security, Strikes and K-pop Stars: How Paris Preps for Fashion Week

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week’s Ones to Watch for Fall 2023

Business

Kohl’s Taps Dave Alves as President and Chief Operating Officer

Getting Ready For the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

A closer look at the "Blonde" actress' custom Louis Vuitton dress and accessories.

Ana de Armas before the SAG Awards
Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas
Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas
Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas
Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas
View ALL 10 Photos

Louis Vuitton ambassador Ana de Armas debuted her latest awards season look on Sunday night at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” has worn the French fashion house’s designs for all of her recent red carpet appearances. At Sunday night’s SAG awards, she donned a custom embroidered and beaded tulle gown with a floral motif, deep V-neck and velvet bow accents. The gown took nearly 350 hours to create.

“I chose this dress among others because when I saw the sketches, I fell in love with it immediately,” said Armas, who works with stylist Sam McMillen. “The embroidery is something I’ve always loved. The craftsmanship is an art form and Louis Vuitton has some of the best people crafting these beautiful pieces. I admire that work very much. I also love the silhouette very much: simple and classy and, of course, the bows. My jaw dropped when I saw those bows in velvet. It was perfection.”

Related Galleries

Her glam team opted for a messy ponytail with a velvet ribbon to match the bows on her dress, and created a smoky eye in bronze metallic tones using Estée Lauder products to add edge to her overall look. Armas is a global ambassador for the beauty brand.

While filming “Blonde,” Armas’ dramatic transformation into the the iconic Monroe required multiple hours of hair and makeup each day. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September. Since the film’s Netflix release last fall, Armas has received nods from many of the major award ceremonies, and she’s next up for best leading actress at the Oscars next month.

“All nominations are special, but this one [the SAG awards] in particular is extra special because it’s from my fellow actors, people who I admire, look up to, learn from, I’m in awe of, and dream about working with,” said Armas of her nod from the guild for best leading actress. “To be recognized in this way means the world to me.”

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look as Armas got ready for the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Ana de Armas before the SAG Awards.
Ana de Armas before the SAG Awards. Courtesy of Greg Williams
A sketch of Ana de Armas’ SAG Awards look.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Hot Summer Bags

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad