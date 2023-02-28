Getting Ready for the SAG Awards With Ana de Armas

Louis Vuitton ambassador Ana de Armas debuted her latest awards season look on Sunday night at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” has worn the French fashion house’s designs for all of her recent red carpet appearances. At Sunday night’s SAG awards, she donned a custom embroidered and beaded tulle gown with a floral motif, deep V-neck and velvet bow accents. The gown took nearly 350 hours to create.

“I chose this dress among others because when I saw the sketches, I fell in love with it immediately,” said Armas, who works with stylist Sam McMillen. “The embroidery is something I’ve always loved. The craftsmanship is an art form and Louis Vuitton has some of the best people crafting these beautiful pieces. I admire that work very much. I also love the silhouette very much: simple and classy and, of course, the bows. My jaw dropped when I saw those bows in velvet. It was perfection.”

Her glam team opted for a messy ponytail with a velvet ribbon to match the bows on her dress, and created a smoky eye in bronze metallic tones using Estée Lauder products to add edge to her overall look. Armas is a global ambassador for the beauty brand.

While filming “Blonde,” Armas’ dramatic transformation into the the iconic Monroe required multiple hours of hair and makeup each day. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September. Since the film’s Netflix release last fall, Armas has received nods from many of the major award ceremonies, and she’s next up for best leading actress at the Oscars next month.

“All nominations are special, but this one [the SAG awards] in particular is extra special because it’s from my fellow actors, people who I admire, look up to, learn from, I’m in awe of, and dream about working with,” said Armas of her nod from the guild for best leading actress. “To be recognized in this way means the world to me.”

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look as Armas got ready for the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Ana de Armas before the SAG Awards. Courtesy of Greg Williams