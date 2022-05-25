Getting Ready With Social Media Star Blake Gray

With nearly 16 million followers across the major social media platforms, it’s hard to ignore Blake Gray’s influence. And fashion brands are taking notice.

The 21-year-old Texas native, who relocated to Los Angeles, has recently been seen at fashion shows for Prada and Louis Vuitton, tapped for a number of campaigns for the likes of Fendi, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren (as one of the faces of its Romance Eau de Parfum ad alongside girlfriend Amelie Zilber, a fellow social media personality and Young Ambassador for UNICEF).

Most recently, he’s been partnering with Dior Beauty; the brand invited Gray to its men’s show with ERL in L.A.’s Venice Beach. Working with stylist Brian Meller, Gray opted for a Dior plaid jacket, sequined shirt and jeans for the occasion.

“I was going for something fun,” he said of the look at the after party. “It’s something that I haven’t worn before. I feel like I’m always in a suit and a tie or a bowtie. I just wanted to have fun tonight.”

He was a “big fan” of the new collection: “There was a lot of color, and I love color, to be honest with you. There wasn’t one thing on the runway that I wouldn’t wear myself. I literally want to own every shoe, every item of clothing that was on the runway. And I might have to shop at Dior right after this.”

Above, scroll through the photo gallery for a behind-the-scenes look with commentary from Gray as he got ready for the show.