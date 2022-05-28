×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Textiles, Triumphs and Love Letters to Black Women: Gio Swaby’s Solo Museum Debut

The artist’s solo museum debut, opening May 28, is a love letter to Black women and an antidote to art’s exclusionary ethos.

One of artist Gio Swaby's textile
One of artist Gio Swaby's textile portraits. Courtesy of Rizzoli USA

Gio Swaby wants Black women to take up space in the art world — more than they ever have.

The 30-year-old Bahamian artist, whose solo museum debut opened at The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg on Saturday, accompanied by a coffee table book courtesy of Rizzoli, is using textiles to express the multifaceted fabric of Black women.

With portraits sewn and quilted onto canvas, which in some cases will take up as much as seven feet of gallery wall space, Swaby, on a mission herself to “unlearn” what much of the world has taught Black women to believe about themselves, wants to counter narratives of trauma and supplant them with those of joy. And, even more literally, she wants to fill the walls of long white-dominated spaces with the very images of those who haven’t been invited into the long-exclusionary art world.

Related Galleries

“So much of my work is about accessibility and is about welcoming people who have been unwelcome in the past, making space for them in institutions that are often really intimidating for no reason at all. To help to break some of that down,” she said. “I want to just create spaces where we can be ourselves, where we can be fully nuanced, complex as we want to be, contradictory — which is a part of the human experience. The space to be loved, to be honored and to be able to experience joy, to be able to experience safety and comfort.

“This is what I’m trying to create with my work and that’s specifically for Black people. I’m not concerned with shifting any kind of presentation of us for the white gaze.”

Bahamian artist Gio Swaby with one of her textile portraits.
Bahamian artist Gio Swaby with one of her textile portraits. Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery

Alive with the colors of the Caribbean and bold floral or geometric patterns, Swaby’s portraits, “love letters” to Black women, as she considers them, feature world-sourced fabrics that bring to life the women she captures — their hair, their shapes, their energies. Sometimes the depictions are of herself and, often, of close friends and family.

But more than a visual representation, the artist works to capture the subject’s essence, beginning with a conversational photoshoot of sorts that kicks off the process once they’ve accepted her invitation to be reflected as art.

“I call it more of a conversation because I’m asking questions but we’re sharing back and forth about our experiences,” Swaby says. “I ask them to choose their own outfits because this work is a celebration of them, really. I want them to come and be just as they are and present themselves in a way that they feel best.”

From there the artist and subject together select an image from the shoot that best reflects the individual and Swaby begins the work on a sit-down quilting machine, stitching the image onto canvas. What she displays in the end is the seemingly less refined underside of the stitching, instead of what would have traditionally been the “top.”

Then, as with a quilt, Swaby appliqués the fabric onto the portrait, in some cases filling the subject’s entire profile while in others placing it just for the clothing and leaving their faces as purely outlined stitches on the canvas.

“The way that I choose which fabrics I’ll use for the portrait is really rooted in the conversation that I had with the person before,” she says. “Sometimes they tell me about perhaps a certain experience they’ve had before with a certain pattern or motif or one person told me a story about how they used going to the beach as a way to disconnect and go into themselves and have time to reflect and just a space for peace. So I used the colors of the ocean as part of their portrait to represent them.”

While she’s reflecting subjects dear to her and “immortalizing” a moment they shared, Swaby says the ultimate aim is much bigger than that.

“An important aspect of why I make the kind of work I make is not just for the actual women represented in these portraits to see themselves, but for people to come in and see reflections of themselves,” she says. “Sometimes Black women and girls will see this work and see a version of themselves represented or someone they love, their mother, aunt, sister. So that is such a huge part of it, that the work continues to be seen and shared.”

Cover of "Gio Swaby," a Rizzoli published coffee table book launched alongside the artist's exhibit.
Cover of “Gio Swaby,” a Rizzoli published coffee table book launched alongside the artist’s exhibit. Courtesy of Rizzoli USA

American journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones who, in an interview opening the “Gio Swaby” titled coffee table book released in April, wrote of the effect: “Gio’s chosen subjects, whether rendered in silhouette or outline, evoke the women who nurtured me, who befriended me, who surround me still. Gio’s work evokes at once awe and comfort, complexity in a misleadingly simple form. It is approachable even as you must pause and admire the sheer artistry, grace, and skill that created it.”

Coming off the heels of her 2021 debut exhibit, “Both Sides of the Sun” at Claire Oliver Gallery in Harlem, which sold out before it opened, Swaby’s “Fresh Up” — which runs at the St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts through Oct. 9 — is expected to enjoy similar success.

So named for the Bahamian phrase “fresh up,” expressing the energy that can surround someone when they’re dressed up or their essence is aglow, the exhibit will likely give museum visitors a similar vibe.

“So much of my work is about celebrating and exploring personal style. I felt like this work is so celebratory I want this to feel really joyful and I felt like being ‘fresh up’ was such a concise way to pack all of that in,” Swaby says.

What will be most rewarding — beyond a chance to return home to the Bahamas from her current residence in Toronto and catching up on some much-missed TV following the years-long work that went into the exhibit — according to the artist, is what her primary audience feels when they view it.

“I’m especially thinking about Black women, Black femmes, Black girls coming to see this work,” she says. “I hope they can see moments of themselves reflected. I want them to look at this work created with so much love, with so much reverence, with so much care and understand that it’s dedicated to them.”

Gio Swaby's textile portraits.
Gio Swaby’s textile portraits. Courtesy of Rizzoli USA
Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Gio Swaby Solo Museum Debut May

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad