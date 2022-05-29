Giorgio Armani’s Enduring Passion for Sailing and Designing Yachts

MILAN — Giorgio Armani sees plenty of similarities between designing a luxury, made-to-order gown and a yacht, admitting that at one point he “risked becoming a boat designer” so much did he enjoy furnishing and creating his two personal yachts, the Mariù and the Maìn.

His passion for the sea and for luxury yachts has not waned, and in April, he revealed he would be the new title sponsor of the 15th edition of the YCCS (Yacht Club Costa Smeralda) Superyacht Regatta, to be held May 31 to June 4 on the waters off the Sardinian Costa Smeralda, the Emerald Coast, known for its fine-sand beaches and beautiful clear sea. The regatta is for superyachts with a minimum length of 90 feet and multihulls of at least 50 feet.

Last year, he teamed with The Italian Sea Group for the design of a one-of-a-kind motor yacht and even invested in the yachting specialist, which operates the Admiral and Tecnomar brands, focused on the production of yachts and high-tech motorboats, respectively, which went public on the Italian Stock Exchange in 2021.

Here, Armani speaks about the freedom he feels when sailing, the pleasure of taking in the blue waters as far as the eye can see, and the different experiences his beach homes in Pantelleria, the island in the Strait of Sicily, and in Antigua can provide.

WWD: When did you first begin to enjoy and love the sea? What do you like best of life by the sea or on the water?

Giorgio Armani: I have always been passionate about the sea. I discovered it as a child, in very different times from the present, and this passion built as an adult. Back then, swimming is what appeared magic to me, then I discovered that living on a boat is how you live the true magic of the sea. What takes place is a real reverse of perspectives: the land appears far away and so do the minutiae that often characterize it. You can breathe a sense of absolute freedom and a connection with nature that is really unbeatable, total. The immense blue, as far as the eye can see, is a representation of the infinite possibilities of life.

WWD: Can you tell us of an episode connected to Maìn or about one of your sailing trips?

G.A.: Every sailing trip is memorable. For sure there have been adventurous moments, including sudden storms and the difficulties they entail, but these are inevitable drawbacks of life on a boat. Once you overcome these, you have fun and you feel reinvigorated. What I think is unforgettable, each time, is the experience in the blue of the sea: even across the routes, everything appears always different.

WWD: Why did you choose to support the YCCS Superyacht Regatta, in particular?

G.A.: The Italian seas offer scenic views that are wonderful and exciting; our islands, small and big, are unique. I am very fond of the Costa Smeralda and I find that this regatta is also a way to appreciate its beauty, from the sea, with a different perspective.

WWD: What kind of sea scenery do you prefer? I know you have a house in Pantelleria and in the Caribbean. How did you choose those locations and the houses?

G.A.: The sea is my element and the islands represent my idea of strength and independence. Pantelleria, suspended between Sicily and [the continent of] Africa, at a cultural crossroads, was the first that I discovered. I fell in love with it at first sight, even though to continue to love the island requires time and dedication. The acquisition of a series of small dammusi, the typical local buildings, turned into a small property. Here, the sensation of being surrounded by the sea is constant. Antigua is a more recent discovery, but also in this case I was immediately fascinated. The home overlooks the ocean and a small private beach. The island is infinitely bigger than Pantelleria, and it is entirely different. It’s difficult to put it into words, but the Caribbean landscape has an absolute magic light and in the background you perceive the titanic immensity of the ocean. As for the Costa Smeralda, it struck me precisely because of the emerald green color of the sea. The first time I saw it, arriving by boat, I thought that the name was perfect to describe the location. In addition to the color of the sea, I always admired its centuries-old culture, its landscapes at times luxuriant, at times rugged. I also appreciate its cuisine, so rich in flavors.

WWD: You have also designed yachts. How did you deal with these projects? What do you like to see in a yacht in terms of style and comfort, colors and atmosphere?

G.A.: The sea and design are two big passions of mine. I tackle the design of a yacht thinking of a domestic environment, in movement. Meaning, I adapt my rarefied sense of space, my preference for precious materials and neutral colors to function, leveraging artisanal craftsmanship. It’s a very subtle design and editing exercise that captivates me. Precisely for this reason I have begun a collaboration with TISG [The Italian Sea Group], through which I extend to the nautical world my idea of interior design, where, as in fashion, aesthetics and function pair in a natural and elegant style. A project that allows me to create with Armani/Casa personalized surroundings — just as with made-to-measure clothes with the same artisanal attention in the choice of materials and workmanship.