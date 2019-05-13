PARIS — Gong Li has been selected for this year’s ‘Women in Motion’ award, awarded by French luxury group Kering at the Cannes Film Festival, which starts Tuesday.

“Making films is fundamental in my life, and I am most grateful to be able to continue to share my work and my passion,” said Li in a statement, calling the recognition a “true honor.”

The actress, whose performances have gained recognition at film festivals around the world, is known for her work with distinguished directors including Zhang Yimou, Michael Mann and Chen Kaige. The Chinese-born actress once turned down a James Bond girl role for not being complex enough, noting her preference for roles of “women of character.”

With this award, Li joins a lineup of luminaries who were granted the award in the past: Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert and Patty Jenkins.

The Women in Motion Young Talent Award, which supports emerging female directors with a 50,000 euro donation, goes to Eva Trobisch. The German director was selected by Carla Simón, who won the award last year.

Explaining her choice, Simòn noted Trobisch’s “deep, touching respectful” portrayal of sexual assault in her first feature-length film “All Good.”

“Making this film was incredible and sometimes exhausting,” said Trobisch.

The awards will be presented at a dinner on May 16 by François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes film festival and Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s general delegate. Kering and Cannes recently renewed the ‘Women in Motion’ partnership for another five years.