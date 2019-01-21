PARIS — Golshifteh Farahani is a sucker for a photo booth.

The Iranian actress made sure she had some spare change before heading over to the Palais de Tokyo so she could snap a couple of pictures at the venue’s retro photo booth before the Acne Studios fall 2019 show on Sunday.

“Look at us,” she said proudly, brandishing two strips of black-and-white pictures in which she is seen posing with architect and decorator India Mahdavi, a close friend and fellow Iranian.

The pair chose a vodka-free version of the warm cranberry cocktail served to guests at the show and chatted about Farahani’s next projects.

Farahani, who was shot by Paolo Roversi for an Acne Studios campaign in 2017, will be playing opposite Chris Hemsworth in upcoming Netflix production “Dhaka,” which was filmed in Thailand and follows the story of a young boy trapped in a war between drug lords.

She has also wrapped filming “Un divan à Tunis” in Tunisia and “L’Angle mort” in France. “That way no one gets jealous,” added the actress, who has been a French resident since her enforced exile from Iran in 2008.

Farahani went off to take her seat alongside French actress Agathe Bonitzer, artist and decorator Mathias Kiss and Belgian music sensation Angèle.

Swedish musician Seinabo Sey was carefully documenting the event as part of her takeover of the Acne Studios Instagram account. Any tips for a successful takeover?

“A great friend who can help you art direct,” advised the singer, who is about to hit the studios for a follow-up to her 2015 album “Pretend.” “And also, don’t over think it. Just be spontaneous.”