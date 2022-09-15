Grace Van Patten is one of Hollywood’s most fashionable up and comers, and her latest project is not one to miss. “Tell Me Lies,” out now on Hulu with new episodes dropping each week, is a steamy drama following the relationship between Van Patten’s Lucy, and Stephen, played by Jackson White, over the course of eight years. The series premiered last week in Los Angeles, and Van Patten shared a behind the scenes look at her night, below.

Grace Van Patten gets ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ premiere, starting with a face massage.

Grace Van Patten Gets Ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Premiere.

Grace Van Patten Gets Ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Premiere

Grace Van Patten Gets Ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Premiere.

Grace Van Patten Gets Ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Premiere.

Grace Van Patten Gets Ready for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Premiere.

Grace Van Patten and her sister Ann Van Patten.

How did you decide what to wear for the premiere?

“My stylist Ryan Young knows me so well it’s always hard to choose my favorite. I went with this Prada dress because it felt the most like me and also matched the energy of the show.”

How did your look make you feel?

“I felt the most myself and confident and fun while wearing it. It was the perfect mix of fun, classy, edgy and sexy.”

What about hair and makeup – what was the direction you wanted to go in?

“Nikki DeRoest and Mara Roszak were the geniuses behind the hair and makeup. We wanted to make this blinged up Prada dress feel timeless but still maintain the edginess, so we went for a kind of slept in Bridget Bardot inspired look.”

Where did you get ready? Who did you get ready with?

“I had my sister in town and my two close friends as well as my manager so it was a party. It’s always nice to be surrounded by friends and family to calm the jitters and the nerves.”

What was your favorite part about playing Lucy?

“I could go on forever. Lucy’s emotional journey is one of the most layered and relatable stories. I think everyone will find a part of themselves.”