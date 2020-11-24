Cue up your most listened-to songs of the year: the 2021 Grammy nominations are here, and there are many familiar names and tracks.
The top categories — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year — featured many repeat names, including Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Beyoncé also picked up multiple nominations for “Black Parade” — and was nominated twice for record of the year as a featured artist on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage,” which also received nods for best rap performance and best rap song.
See the full list of nominees below, and check out WWD’s profiles with best R&B song and album nominee Chloe X Halle, best new artist and best rock song and performance nominee Phoebe Bridgers, best music video nominee Woodkid, best R&B song and best reggae album nominee Skip Marley, and best rock song and performance nominee Adrianne Lenker.
The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, and hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
Record of the Year
BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé
COLORS — Black Pumas
ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SAY SO — Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish
DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa
CIRCLES — Post Malone
SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
CHILOMBO — Jhené Aiko
BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) — Black Pumas
EVERYDAY LIFE — Coldplay
DJESSE VOL.3 — Jacob Collier
WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III — HAIM
FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa
HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING — Post Malone
FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
BLACK PARADE — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
THE BOX — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
CARDIGAN — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
CIRCLES — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
DON’T START NOW — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
I CAN’T BREATHE — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
INGRID ANDRESS
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
CHIKA
NOAH CYRUS
D SMOKE
DOJA CAT
KAYTRANADA
MEGAN THEE STALLION
Best Pop Solo Performance
YUMMY — Justin Bieber
SAY SO — Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish
DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa
WATERMELON SUGAR — Harry Styles
CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
UN DIA (ONE DAY) — J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
INTENTIONS — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
DYNAMITE — BTS
RAIN ON ME — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande
EXILE — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
CHANGES — Justin Bieber
CHROMATICA — Lady Gaga
FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa
FINE LINE — Harry Styles
FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift
Best Rap Performance
DEEP REVERENCE — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
BOP — DaBaby
WHAT’S POPPIN — Jack Harlow
THE BIGGER PICTURE — Lil Baby
SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
DIOR — Pop Smoke
Best Rap Song
THE BIGGER PICTURE — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
THE BOX — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
ROCKSTAR — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
SAVAGE — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best R&B Performance
LIGHTNING & THUNDER — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé
ALL I NEED — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
GOAT HEAD — Brittany Howard
SEE ME — Emily King
Best R&B Song
BETTER THAN I IMAGINE — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
BLACK PARADE — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
COLLIDE — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
DO IT — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
SLOW DOWN — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
