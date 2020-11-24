Cue up your most listened-to songs of the year: the 2021 Grammy nominations are here, and there are many familiar names and tracks.

The top categories — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year — featured many repeat names, including Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Beyoncé also picked up multiple nominations for “Black Parade” — and was nominated twice for record of the year as a featured artist on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage,” which also received nods for best rap performance and best rap song.

See the full list of nominees below, and check out WWD’s profiles with best R&B song and album nominee Chloe X Halle, best new artist and best rock song and performance nominee Phoebe Bridgers, best music video nominee Woodkid, best R&B song and best reggae album nominee Skip Marley, and best rock song and performance nominee Adrianne Lenker.

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, and hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Record of the Year

BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé

COLORS — Black Pumas

ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAY SO — Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish

DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa

CIRCLES — Post Malone

SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

CHILOMBO — Jhené Aiko

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) — Black Pumas

EVERYDAY LIFE — Coldplay

DJESSE VOL.3 — Jacob Collier

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III — HAIM

FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa

HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING — Post Malone

FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

BLACK PARADE — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

THE BOX — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

CARDIGAN — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

CIRCLES — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

DON’T START NOW — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

I CAN’T BREATHE — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

INGRID ANDRESS

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

CHIKA

NOAH CYRUS

D SMOKE

DOJA CAT

KAYTRANADA

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Pop Solo Performance

YUMMY — Justin Bieber

SAY SO — Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish

DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa

WATERMELON SUGAR — Harry Styles

CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

UN DIA (ONE DAY) — J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

INTENTIONS — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

DYNAMITE — BTS

RAIN ON ME — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande

EXILE — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

CHANGES — Justin Bieber

CHROMATICA — Lady Gaga

FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa

FINE LINE — Harry Styles

FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift

Best Rap Performance

DEEP REVERENCE — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

BOP — DaBaby

WHAT’S POPPIN — Jack Harlow

THE BIGGER PICTURE — Lil Baby

SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

DIOR — Pop Smoke

Best Rap Song

THE BIGGER PICTURE — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

THE BOX — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

ROCKSTAR — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

SAVAGE — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best R&B Performance

LIGHTNING & THUNDER — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé

ALL I NEED — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

GOAT HEAD — Brittany Howard

SEE ME — Emily King

Best R&B Song

BETTER THAN I IMAGINE — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

BLACK PARADE — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

COLLIDE — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

DO IT — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

SLOW DOWN — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

