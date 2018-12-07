Could Lady Gaga win big twice in 2019?

Just one day after being nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for her role in “A Star Is Born,” Gaga’s marquee song from the movie, “Shallow,” has gained eyes from the Recording Academy.

The Grammy nominations were unveiled on Friday morning, and “Shallow” snagged nominations for the record of the year and song of the year accolades. This is the first year the awards show has nominated eight artists per category instead of five — no doubt to accommodate the stream of new music being released daily.

H.E.R., Donald Glover and Janelle Monae were among the top contenders for this year. Brooklyn-based H.E.R. received nominations for best new artist, best R&B performance for her track with Daniel Caesar “Best Part,” best R&B song, best R&B album and best new artist. “This Is America,” one of the most talked-about songs and music videos of this year, gained nods for best music video, best rap/sung performance and song and record of the year. Monae, whose album “Dirty Computer” has already landed in the number-one spot on numerous end-of-year-best lists, might walk away the winner of album of the year, or music video of the year, for her “Pynk” video.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” received recognition this year, as a potential winner in the record of the year, song of the year, best rap/sung performance and best song written for visual media categories.

For her album “Sweetener,” Ariana Grande has been nominated for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance on “God Is a Woman.” Some might consider just two nominations for the critically acclaimed record somewhat of a snub.

The Grammys will air on Feb. 10. Check out the full list of nominees here.

