Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith.
Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking the stage as well.
For a full look at the red carpet arrivals, see the slideshow above.
The 2022 Grammy nominees include:
Record Of The Year
I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA
FREEDOM — Jon Batiste
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile
KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X
DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
WE ARE — Jon Batiste
LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
MONTERO — Lil Nas X
SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
EVERMORE — Taylor Swift
DONDA — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
AROOJ AFTAB
JIMMIE ALLEN
BABY KEEM
FINNEAS
GLASS ANIMALS
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
