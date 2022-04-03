Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith.

Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking the stage as well.

For a full look at the red carpet arrivals, see the slideshow above.

The 2022 Grammy nominees include:

Record Of The Year

I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA

FREEDOM — Jon Batiste

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile

KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X

DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

WE ARE — Jon Batiste

LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber

PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

EVERMORE — Taylor Swift

DONDA — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

AROOJ AFTAB

JIMMIE ALLEN

BABY KEEM

FINNEAS

GLASS ANIMALS

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

