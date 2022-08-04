×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Hayley Kiyoko Sees the Big Picture

Four years after her debut album Kiyoko is back with "Panorama," a relationship in the public eye and a new lease on her own journey.

Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko Trevor Flores

“I had a bad day a couple weeks ago,” begins Hayley Kiyoko over Zoom from her Los Angeles home in the days before her album release. “I played the song [Panorama] and it was a great reminder for me. I’ve really been able to build this interesting relationship with the album where it’s helping me, and I’m excited to get to share it with my fans and hopefully it can help them.”

Four years after she burst onto the music scene with her debut album “Expectations,” Kiyoko is back with her sophomore album, “Panorama,” a collection of songs that help remind her of how far she’s come and of who she is, and now that it’s finally out, she’s hoping it does the same for her die-hard fans (who are so dedicated they’ve dubbed her “lesbian Jesus”).

After the release of “Expectations” in 2018, Kiyoko worried she wouldn’t know how to write a follow-up. When it came time to start working on new songs, she didn’t have an agenda of what she wanted the second record to look like.

Related Galleries

“Which honestly was helpful, because I didn’t pigeonhole myself in trying to do something,” she says. “I didn’t really know what I was going to do. And so I really had that creative freedom going into the second album of like, ‘OK, what does this sound like now? What do I sound like now and where are we headed?’ And so it was a journey for me as well creating this and writing this album.”

Kiyoko says she named the album “Panorama” before she had even written the song of the same name.

“I wanted to celebrate the highs and lows and loving yourself along the way, and this idea of being able to see the bigger picture and that the journey is the destination and celebrating and acknowledging that. For me, definitely being a very career-focused person, you can kind of forget to take in the view and enjoy yourself,” Kiyoko explains of the concept. “And sometimes things get really challenging and hard and you’re like, ‘Oh well, I’ll just enjoy myself when I get to here.’ And that was a lesson I really learned through the pandemic as well, is really being present and acknowledging that even if I’m going through lows or feeling lost or not knowing what the next step is, I’ve overcome so much to even get to that point. Naming [the album] ‘Panorama’ was a great way to remind myself of that lesson that I have learned.”

Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko Trevor Flores

In the space between her first album and her second, she experienced a variety of mental and physical health issues, which led her to lose her sense of self. “Panorama” serves as her reminder to herself to appreciate her journey.

“I saw myself separated from who I was, and I knew who I was, but she was so far away and I was like, ‘how do I get there? How do I rebuild my confidence? How do I regain trust with myself? How do I start loving myself again?’ All these pathways that I needed to rebuild,” Kiyoko explains. “And so I wanted to write a song that celebrated that clarity that I found. One of the lyrics is, ‘Today’s the day, I’m not passing through/’m gonna say ‘Wait, have you seen the view?’ And it’s like putting your foot down of ‘no, we’re not going another day without acknowledging where we’re at.’”

The first single video off of the album came earlier this summer and confirmed to the world what had long been suspected: that Kiyoko was in a relationship with former “Bachelor” contestant Becca Tilley. The concept for the video was around a lesbian “Bachelorette” show, and it marked both confirmation of their relationship and Tilley’s coming out.

“It was funny. I was sitting with my girlfriend, Becca, and I was stressed because I was trying to figure out the music video and she was just like, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a ‘Bachelor’-themed music video?’ Kind of almost as a joke, because I’m obsessed with ‘The Bachelor’ and also just dating shows in general,” Kiyoko explains of the video’s genesis. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That’s genius. And so immediately I went to plan it and then as we were planning it I was like, ‘Do you want to come out of the limo at the very end? Is this the moment?’ We didn’t really talk about it too much — she was just like, ‘Yeah.’ In my mind I was like, ‘Oh, this is like a really big deal,’ but I didn’t want to make it feel like a big deal.”

“I’m just so grateful that her fans really showed up for her and showed the love and support she deserves,” Kiyoko continues, “because it’s always really nerve-racking sharing your authentic truth with people. Some people have things to say and I’m so glad that everyone had such positive things to say. The music video itself, directing that video was so much fun, having 15 queer contestants. I mean, we just had the cameras rolling and it was just drama and just chaos. It was so much fun.”

Looking ahead, she’s eager to get back on the road, and to see which lyrics hit home for her fans — especially the ones that have them belting back loudly to her onstage.

“[Releasing the album] is a very cathartic, emotional thing, especially it being four years since my last album,” Kiyoko says. “It just hits different. 2022 hits different.”

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Hot Summer Bags

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hayley Kiyoko on Becca Tilley Music

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad