Despite the massive fashion moments on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet — Lady Gaga’s lavender hair and Valentino Couture dress, Timothee Chalamet’s black, beaded harness — the most impactful accessory on Sunday night happened to be the most understated.

The latest movement to bring awareness to sexual assault and gender inequality, Time’s Up x2, made its debut at the Beverly Hilton this weekend. Celebrities wore black and white bracelets and ribbons to signify their solidarity — from Golden Globes ambassador Isan Elba and her father Idris Elba to Rachel Brosnahan. E! hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest were among the first stars seen donning the rubber bracelets, which were designed by Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips. Seacrest received backlash for wearing the Time’s Up x2 piece, after his stylist Suzie Hardy accused him of sexual assault in February 2018. He denies the accusation.

In her acceptance speech for best actress in a supporting role, Regina King mentioned the Time’s Up x2 movement, challenging those working in the entertainment industry to take on projects staffed by at least 50 percent women.

At last year’s Golden Globes awards show, the men demonstrated their support for “Time’s Up” by putting pins front and center on the lapels of their tuxedo jackets. Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Hemsworth and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who wore pins in 2018.

