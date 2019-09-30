SNACK TIME: Free food at a fashion show is always welcome, if tricky to manage.

“I’m trying to eat it, but everyone keeps talking to me and I can’t get a mouthful in,” said model Karen Elson, who was looking resplendent in a bright pink suit.

After managing to take a bite, she mused on how her latest birthday has affected her life views: The model and musician just turned 40 this year.

“It’s a fun time at the moment,” she said excitedly. “I’ve turned 40 and all of a sudden the wheels are turning, I’m getting a lot of good ideas. I’m definitely going to try and make another record in the next year for sure, and I’ve got other exciting things planned. Turning 40 makes you realize that if you’ve got something to do, better go ahead and do it.”

Next to Elson, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer was also trying to snack on her pretzel. After greeting Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones” and Lachlan Watson from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” she took a moment to reflect on how her life has changed since “Euphoria.”

“Before, I used to walk in fashion shows. Now, I’m invited to them,” mused the 19-year-old, who was sporting dramatic black eye shadow and her signature platinum hair. “It’s a nice change, and it’s definitely less work.”

A fan stepped in to ask for a picture. Schafer obliged with a smile.

“It’s true that a lot of people come up to me to talk about my character in ‘Euphoria,’” said Schafer, who plays Jules, a young transgender woman who befriends main character Rue, played by Zendaya.

“I like to have a moment with them, maybe give them a hug, it’s all good. I’m very grateful to them.” She returned to her pre-dinner snack. “This is wonderful.”