×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-brand Collaborations

ICNCLST founder Sky Gellalty has worked with artists and brands including Futura, Nina Chanel Abney, Lucien Smith, Louis Vuitton, Nike and Google.

Sky Gellatly sits on a step in front of a large print of a magazine cover
Inside ICNCLST.
Inside ICNCLST.
Inside ICNCLST.
Inside ICNCLST.
View ALL 22 Photos

Not all artist-brand collaborations are created equal.

The best projects generate excitement from all parties involved: the artist, the brand and the customer. But how do you get there?

ICNCLST founder Sky Gellatly has built an agency around orchestrating buzzy collaborations between artists and brands, working with both sides to execute campaigns, strategy and product design. Recent projects include a capsule collection with the U.S. Soccer organization and three streetwear brands, and a New York brand campaign for Tommy Hilfiger shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis. 

Related Galleries

Linkups are often unexpected — Josh Vides and Fendi, Futura and megagroup BTS, illustrator Filip Pagowski and the NBA — or exclusive, as in the case of a recent one-off LiveWire motorcycle painted by Eric Haze to mark the company’s NYSE debut. 

“I’m always thinking, what’s the headline, or how is this gonna be written about?” says Gellatly from the ICNCLST office in Manhattan’s TriBeCa. “Because for the longest time, I was the one getting press releases, seeing through a lot of the smoke and mirrors.”

Inside ICNCLST.
Inside ICNCLST. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Gellatly, originally from Poughkeepsie in New York’s Hudson Valley, established ICNCLST six years ago, the culmination of many years working at the intersection of editorial and marketing. He was one of the earliest employees at Complex, and went on to work in editorial for MTV and Details magazine. He also headed up marketing at Hypebeast, served as the tour DJ for Lupe Fiasco, and led Nike’s social strategy while a director with early influencer marketing agency Team Epiphany. Everything traces back to the relationships he’s built.

Earlier in his career, Gellatly connected with photographer 13thWitness, aka Timothy McGurr, and together they produced music videos for artists like John Mayer, the Deftones and Cypress Hill, and collaborated on social media content for Nike in the early days of Instagram. Gellatly shares an accountant with another McGurr: Lenny, the artist best known as Futura, and father of 13thWitness.

Seeing the success of the business Gellatly had built with his son, their accountant recommended that Futura reach out. Since then, ICNCLST and Futura have produced collaborations with the likes of Louis Vuitton, the New York Mets, Beats by Dre, Commes des Garcons and Noguchi.

Beats by Dre x Futura Beats by Dre

Many of those items decorate the ICNCLST office, a lofty space that’s immaculately curated. Even the room’s scent, lovely and calming, feels like it was carefully chosen. There’s art and ephemera from collaborators, including Andre Saraiva, Kaws, Nina Chanel Abney, Krink, and Takashi Murakami; a rack of clothing hanging from the ceiling contains a Nigo x Louis Vuitton denim jacket and Off-White x Futura blazer. Stadium seating, which leads up to a product and book gallery, has been used to host events, including a Free Arts NYC talk with Marc Jacobs and Futura earlier this year; Gellatly recently joined the Free Arts NYC board.

ICNCLST works with artists who have an established fine art practice and presence in the market, and are interested in working in the brand space strategically. It’s difficult to define the sort of artist the agency works with, except they all embody a sense of downtown clout with the creative relevance to match. On the artist-client side, Gellatly is able to make brand introductions and track down opportunities, whether it’s Abney wanting to create a shoe with Nike or helping Futura link up with the Mets.

“Sometimes it’s just storytelling around who they are as people versus their artist persona,” he says. “You’ve seen Futura’s paintings; you wouldn’t know that he’s a baseball fanatic. So of the projects we’ve done the last couple years — with Comme des Garçons, Louis Vuitton — he was most psyched about throwing the first pitch at a Mets game to his son and making a Bobblehead with the Mets, because he’s a diehard Mets fan.”

On the brand side, the work often involves sussing out why the company wants to work with artists in the first place.

“Very often they don’t have the criteria, even though they want to do it,” says Gellatly. “So it’s like, OK, let’s do some exploration around other than it being a zeitgeist-y thing. Why from a creative and a business perspective are you going to do this? And then we’ll work with the brand to do the whom and the how on what artists you can work with.” 

ICNCLST has a full slate of projects during Art Basel Miami Beach, including programming and products around Abney’s solo ICA exhibition, a listening room and private dinner collaboration with Devon Turnbull and Don Julio 1942, and an activation with London, England-based phone tech company Nothing. 

The agency has come a long way since its first time at the fair in 2015, when Gellatly and his business partner arrived in Miami, Florida, with one client and lots of ideas.

“I remember us sitting at a Starbucks in South Beach right off Ocean Avenue,” Gellalty says. “Like, OK — we’re here. That’s pretty much it. It was one of those, wow, this sounds like a good idea what we’re trying to do, but it was a long journey to get there, you know? But now, I feel like we’ve come into our own.”

Inside ICNCLST.
Inside ICNCLST. Lexie Moreland/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Hot Summer Bags

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-Brand Collaborations

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad