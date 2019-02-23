Idris Elba last year created his own sitcom called “In the Long Run,” with an eye on racism in London in the Eighties and he took a break from another round of shooting the series to attend his first Versace show. “They’ve been so nice to us in the past,” he said of wearing Versace on red carpet events. For the first time, the Italian brand held the show at the Milan Stock Exchange. This led to one question that is always top of mind for those not familiar with the location. “I was asking about that,” said Elba with a puzzled look, referring to provocative artist Maurizio Cattelan’s huge sculpture of a middle finger in the square in front of the Palazzo Mezzanotte building.

Not far from Elba, Liam Payne also sat eyeing another decoration, the giant gold safety pin set up by the runway.

Shalom Harlow and Stephanie Seymour walked the Versace show, with the latter closing it, but another colleague that was part of that model contingent made famous by Gianni Versace sat this one out, attending it as a front row guest: Amber Valletta. “I am shooting another video that I hope will be both educational and entertaining,” said Valletta, who has been championing sustainability in fashion.