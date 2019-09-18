PARIS — Pierre Le-Tan, the French illustrator known for his whimsical works and delicate style, and whose drawings graced many a New Yorker cover, died on Tuesday at the age of 69.

He was the father of five children, including accessories designer Olympia Le-Tan and author Cléo Le-Tan.

Pierre Le-Tan also illustrated for magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, the New York Times Magazine, Town & Country and Rolling Stone, and put his stamp on advertising campaigns for Lanvin, among other brands.

Numerous museum and gallery exhibitions have featured his work, including at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia in Madrid.

“We are terribly sad to announce the passing of our wonderful Pierre Le-Tan,” his family said in a statement. “He left us last night after a long and very brave battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Paulette; his brother, Alain; his second wife, Toboré; his first wife, Plum; his five children, Alexis, Olympia, Cleo, Edward and Zoe, and his four grandchildren Dizzie, Victor, Otto and Alpha.”

Friends paid tribute to the artist on social media.

“The extraordinary Pierre Le-Tan just left us yesterday,” wrote gallerist Emmanuel Perrotin on Instagram. “He was one of the greatest illustrators of his time, a charming man, a great father and extremely friendly. I was very proud to show him in 1993. All my thoughts to his family.”

Le-Tan was born in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1950. His father was the Vietnamese painter Le Pho.

He was 18 years old, in 1968, when he produced his first cover for the New Yorker. Le-Tan, who lived in New York for years, penned and illustrated numerous books, as well, including with his friend Patrick Modiano.

Most recently, Le-Tan illustrated a tome written by his daughter Cléo Le-Tan, called “A Booklover’s Guide to New York,” for which he illustrated many of the locations and people she mentioned, adding flourishes and whimsy to the photographs.

On the fashion front, Olympia Le-Tan’s store, opened behind the Palais-Royal in Paris in 2014, featured walls clad in a print monogram fabric designed by her father. He created all the prints used in her ready-to-wear line, too.

Pierre Le-Tan illustrated a book for Louis Vuitton, entitled “Histoires de Voyageurs à Bagages Ouverts.”

Funeral plans for Le-Tan could not immediately be learned.