Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

LONDON — Guests have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday morning, which began at 11:00 a.m. local time under cloudy skies and rain showers.

Queen Camilla is dressed in a white and gold couture gown by Bruce Oldfield.

She is wearing a white gown with gold details to match her husband’s ermine robes. She is wearing the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953.

The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to their coronation ceremony. PA Images via Getty Images

“I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD.

The Princess of Wales is wearing a long, white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She is also wearing the Royal Victorian Order Mantle and a silver and diamond floral headpiece instead of a tiara.

She is paying homage to her mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing her South Sea Pearl earrings.

Diana first wore the earrings in November 1990 to the coronation banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

The Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, is wearing a similar outfit to that of her mother. The dress is white and has a little cape with embroidered lapels. She’s wearing white mary jane shoes and smaller version of the Princess of Wales’ crown.

Heads of state, members of the British parliament and other guests, including figures from the worlds of entertainment and fashion, began gathering earlier this morning for the service.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Getty Images

Katy Perry, who’ll be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, is wearing a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat. Edward Enninful is wearing a bespoke Huntsman morning suit.

Jill Biden, and her granddaughter U.S. first lady Jill Biden arrived at King Charles III’s coronation with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. She is attending on behalf of her husband U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and her granddaughter are wearing colors matching those of the Ukranian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia.

Biden is wearing a Ralph Lauren periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

Finnegan Biden is wearing a long, cream-yellow cape dress. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton, the princess’ sister, also appeared together in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukranian flag.

Britain’s first lady Akshata Murty and Pippa Middleton are wearing dresses by the same designer, Claire Mischevani, who specializes in formal and occasion wear. Mischevani’s other clients include Zara Tindall, Carrie Johnson and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

London is packed with people – international tourists and Britons hoping to catch a glimpse of all the pageantry, and soak up the atmosphere on the city’s streets.

People have been camping out in the royal parks, such as Green Park and St. James’s Park, for much of the past week to get the best view possible of the coronation procession.

The parks are filled with families who’ve pitched tents, laid out lawn chairs and set up temporary home in the parks, where screens have been erected to watch the service. Those campers are also hoping to get a good view of the royal family, who will gather later on Saturday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

As expected, anti-royal protestors have also gathered in London for the coronation.

They carried yellow signs and posters and waved flags with slogans that said “Not My King,” “Abolish The Monarchy,” and “Citizens, Not Subjects.”

Members of the “Just Stop Oil” movement joined the protest as people gathered to watch the procession in central London on Saturday morning as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the service.