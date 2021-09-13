Getting Ready With Jack Harlow, Who Made His Met Gala Debut With Tommy Hilfiger

On Monday night, one day after taking the VMAs stage by storm alongside his “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow was back on the red carpet. The rapper, who wore a green leather suit and black turtleneck designed by Tommy Hilfiger for Sunday’s award show, was invited to attend the Met Gala for the first time as a guest of Hilfiger. Here, Harlow reflects on connecting with the designer to support the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, and what’s in store for the singer this fall.

WWD: How did you link with Tommy for the Met Gala? Why were you interested in attending the event?

Jack Harlow: Attending is a no-brainer. The event is iconic and you spend your whole life hearing about it. Tommy and I linked organically. I brought to his attention that he grew up on the same street [in Elmira, N.Y.] as my grandpa and when he realized it was true, he was even more excited to make this happen.

WWD: What do you appreciate about your Met Gala look?

J.H.: It’s just flawless to me. The colors, the shine, the texture. I feel like myself in it.

WWD: Do you remember the first time you wore Tommy Hilfiger? Do you have a favorite Tommy Hilfiger outfit or memory associated with the brand?

J.H.: I definitely was wearing Hilfiger as an infant. But I remember when I started having some of my own money, I was going to the mall, and my eye was always attracted to the Tommy section in every department store. I had a white, high-neck jacket that was really minimal and clean that I wore all the time in 2018.

WWD: How would you describe your personal style offstage?

J.H.: Comfort is important to me. But a lot of the time I like to be minimal and monochromatic. I feel like Tommy and I are a natural fit.

WWD: How does fashion influence your music and onstage performance?

J.H.: I like my music to feel smooth and easy on the ears. I want my clothing to look smooth and be easy on the eye. I want my songs to sound sexy and I want my outfits to look sexy. I like minimal garments, and I like my music to be stripped down and open. There’s a lot of parallels.

WWD: What are you looking forward to this fall? What are you currently working on?

J.H.: I’m on tour and I’m just enjoying being back in front of the people that have memorized my songs and support me endlessly. I love my fans and it was enough of a process getting to this point that I don’t take them lightly. New music always being cooked.

Jack Harlow, with Jeremy O. Harris before the Met Gala. Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Jack Harlow Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Jack Harlow Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Jack Harlow attends the 2021 Met Gala, in Tommy Hilfiger. Getty Images For The Met Museum/

