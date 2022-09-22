×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Meet Jackson White of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’

The addictive new series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in a look at a relationship over eight years.

Jackson White in Hulu's 'Tell Me
Jackson White in Hulu's "Tell Me Lies."

If one has seen any of the episodes released thus far of “Tell Me Lies,” the new very sexy, very dramatic, very dark and engrossing series from Hulu, it’s hard to picture its male lead, Jackson White, as a big cartoons guy.

In the show, White’s Stephen DeMarco is broody and complicated, and he’s constantly behaving in ways that make you not want him to succeed. Yet, White in person is nothing like his character.

It’s early in Los Angeles, California, where he was born and raised and lives still today, yet he’s cheery and friendly as he discusses how he first fell in love with movies and TV. 

Related Galleries

“Honestly, I watched a lot of cartoons,” he says. “I still do. I don’t know. I wish I could tell you I watched ‘The Sopranos’ as a kid.”

“Tell Me Lies” is an adaptation of the popular 2018 book by Carola Lovering and follows a relationship between Stephen and Lucy, played by Grace Van Patten, over eight years. It’s intense, and when he first watched it, White said it made him anxious.

“It’s like a train wreck: You just don’t want to look away, and you’re feeling so much when you’re watching it. And I just hope people will either be reminded of a time when this kind of thing was in their life, or if they haven’t been through something like that, maybe they’ll learn a little bit about what not to do,” he says. “It’s just a really specific relationship analysis that I think people will either be triggered by, or excited by. Or these definitely aren’t the kind of characters to emulate because they’re so unexamined at this point in their lives and pretty destructive toward one another. Everyone in the show is obviously affected by each other. And I just hope people will look at it as a piece of work that they can dissect without trying to internalize it.”

Jackson White with Grace Van Patten in “Tell Me Lies.” HULU

College-aged Stephen is a far cry from who White says he was at that age.

“I was really skinny, and buzzy and gnarly,” he says. “But I think the relatable part is that you’re not necessarily thinking about how your actions are going to affect other people at that age. It’s the first time you’re away from the parental zone. So you are pretty unhinged and excited and you want to discover everything on your own. And I definitely remember some of that.”

White’s parents are both actors, and he grew up going to the sets of sitcoms with his mother, Katey Sagal, so acting was always very front of mind for him. He got into musical theater, and loved the pageantry of being onstage. 

“I did ‘Rent’ when I was a freshman in high school. That was so fun — we were 14 years old playing heroin addicts,” he says. “It was pretty funny. I think I had a fake beard, and I think they dotted five o’clock shadow under my face.”

After playing such an inward, bottled-up guy, White is eager to try something physically demanding.

“He’s so reserved at times and locked in and stoic. And I’m a very physical person just in my life. I love sports and exercise and I think I would love to do something next that was really physical and really a different kind of challenge. Something where I’d have to embody something really physical,” he says. “That’s always been a fantasy of mine. I like changing for roles. I like the idea of learning a skill, or changing the body, or something like that.”

Jackson White on Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies.”
'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Hot Summer Bags

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad