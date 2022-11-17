×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Eye

Pirelli Calendar’s Photographer Talks About Her Muses Behind-the-scenes

Eye

Inside the Opening-night Party for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ at the Brooklyn Museum

Jaden Smith Evolves

The son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who draws inspiration from ancient Egypt and Batman and loves being a "pioneer" in the men-in-skirts space, explains his vision.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith can’t describe his own sense of style but he does know a good look when he sees one.

“Batman is the best to do it, in my personal opinion,” says the 24-year old. “Everything about it. It’s useful, it’s tactical. It looks good. It’s everything that you want in a good outfit. You want to be able to use it. You want to be able to have things in the outfit that make you be able to do stuff that other people can’t necessarily do easily. It fits you. People look good and it never goes out of style.”

Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has long been interested in fashion and grew up feeling uninspired by the selection offered to him. Mainly, “I couldn’t find any skirts for dudes that were really dope,” he says. The solution, naturally, was to create his own line. MSFTS was launched some 10 years ago (yes, when he was 14) and aims to offer skirts for dudes but also “educational, informational content on clothes,” and clothing that “was specifically trying to evolve humanity into a future version of humanity.” 

Related Galleries

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith in MSFTS Maddie Cordoba/WWD

Men in skirts has become much more widely embraced by celebrities in recent years, with the likes of Brad Pitt and Oscar Isaac wearing them to red carpet events as of late. Smith says the more the merrier.

“I love being a pioneer in that space, because when we were trying to do it, it really was something that was seriously not typical, and it wasn’t looked at as being cool or anything,” he says. “And now that it is and there’s a bunch of other people doing it, that is great. That was the goal.”

His most recent MSFTS collection was heavily inspired by ancient Egypt. He’s fascinated by the idea of lost history and what it means to evolve, and that word — evolve — is something he mentions repeatedly when talking about his objectives.

“I want to give clothes that can really evolve people into the future and give a different message besides just looking good all the time. It’s bringing that conscious aspect into fashion and that’s the thing that we’re really bringing into it,” he says.

An example? His favorite from his recent collection, is “an Anti-Federalists reserve trench coat,” he says. The item, which features black-and-white photography screened onto it, is described on the brand’s site with the description “Gonna Pull Up Like A Corleone With The Trench” and retails for $735 — “And it looks just amazing,” Smith says.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Hot Summer Bags

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jaden Smith on Designing Clothes, Batman and Being a Pioneer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad