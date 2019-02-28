PROUD MOM: Singer Lou Doillon’s biggest fan? Her mother, Jane Birkin.

“I love her latest album so much,” Birkin said of her daughter’s latest effort, “Soliloquy,” while sitting front row at the Dries Van Noten show on Wednesday.

“I was lucky enough to hear it before it was finished: Lou came over to play it for me. I now play her album on repeat at home, especially the track called ‘Widows.’”

Despite their mother being a renowned singer – and, in the case of Birkin’s eldest daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg, her father as well – neither of her daughters came to her for musical advice.

“They both just did their own thing,” said the singer. “I didn’t even know that Lou wrote songs until the day she played them to me. The only thing I did for her was to immediately call up Etienne Daho [a French singer and music producer] to put them in contact. Her lyrics are incredibly beautiful. Some of them actually bring me to tears.”

The British artist arrived in France 50 years ago and doesn’t see herself moving back to her homeland any time soon.

“I was adopted by France,” said Birkin, who is currently working on the second tome of her memoirs (the first part, “Munky Diaries,” covered the years 1957 to 1982.) “It’s a real privilege, and something quite sentimental.”

Birkin, who is 72, is gearing up for a series of concerts in the south of France. “I hope I never stop touring,” she beamed.