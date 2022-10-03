×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Gwendoline Christie opened his Cinderella story in front of a powerful front row.

Janet Jackson, Doja Cat
Janet Jackson and Doja Cat Stephane Feugere / WWD

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art.

It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith were seated tightly in the front row. “It was dreamy, it was a dreamy show. It’s too soon to say, I’m still in the dream,” Badu said of her impression after the show. But for all the voluminous dresses on parade, she said one of the standout pieces were the high-heeled, square-toed saddle shoes. “The shoe fits — definitely.”

Related Galleries

Ever the fashion fan, Jaden Smith was specific. “Number 19,” he told WWD. “It was the draping, it was like a layered dress that was just awesome.”

The gender-fluid show ended with Christie announcing to the audience: “In Thom Browne’s world, all girls and all boys fit inside the shoe.”

Those words resonated with Smith. “I loved the message and I always love the stories that Thom tells in all of his shows. It was beautiful,” he said.

Jaden Smith at Thom Browne. Stephane Feugere / WWD

Doja Cat told Badu she was a fan, and the two posed for selfies together, while Jackson went quickly backstage. The group decamped to the balcony overlooking the plaza after the crowds had cleared.

Lee Pace, fresh off of his role in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” took in the scene. The film deals with how social media has changed our lives. So what does he think of the selfie spectacle at a fashion show? “There’s so many different ways to look at that whole thing. Some people are really cool with it and some people make fools of themselves. I mean, something like this is so cool, it’s a fun thing to see. It’s like theater,” he said. “I have an Instagram and a Twitter but I’m very neglectful of it.”

Pace just wrapped the second season of Apple TV+’s “Foundation.” This upcoming arc of the sci-fi epic is going to be “really wicked,” he said.

Model and designer Ella Emhoff is rethinking her knitwear line, which she debuted last year. “Right now I’m trying to figure out where it exists in the world. I don’t want it to exist as a traditional fashion brand because my relationship to knitting is so much more than just making collections and making clothing; it’s a lot more community-based and I’m trying to find a way that it can combine both things.”

Emhoff has become a front row regular since she walked her first runway last year, and took in several shows this week. “Half the time it’s market research,” she said. “It’s seeing fabrics, what colors are in and where everyone’s head is at, so then it gives me an idea of what I want to wear — and all the stuff I make is stuff I want to wear,” she said.

She’s working on a scrap yarn project by collecting from other designers as well as donations off of Instagram to create a dress line. “I’m tying them all together. I’m trying to keep it as circular as possible. With knitwear and textiles there is so much waste, so I’m trying to counter that.”

The stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said she’s working in activism, but has no desire to enter politics. “I leave that to the parents.”

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Hot Summer Bags

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad