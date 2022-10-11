×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Under the Dome at Alexander McQueen

The brand staged its spring 2023 show under a transparent dome in the courtyard of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

Letitia Wright, Janet Jackson and Sheila Atim attend the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 show at the Old Royal Naval College in London.
Letitia Wright, Janet Jackson and Sheila Atim attend the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 show at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen drew a handsome crowd for its spring 2023 show staged under a transparent dome, once again, in the courtyard of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London. The brand first introduced the clear dome concept last year at the Tobacco Dock in East London for its spring 2022 season.

Janet Jackson, who has had a fruitful Paris Fashion Week run, sat in between British Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault. She wore a sharp double-breasted tailored jacket with cutout details on the elbow from McQueen and carried the brand’s signature jeweled satchel bag to complete the look.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (L to R) Yseult, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Janet Jackson, Francois-Henri Pinault, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Sheila Atim attend the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)
Yseult, British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, Janet Jackson, Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sheila Atim at the Alexander McQueen spring show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ale

Also in attendance was the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Letitia Wright. With the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster coming out in November, Wright said the movie contains “a lot of adventure, fun and love,” and she urged the fans to book their tickets now for optimal viewing experience. For the show, she styled her silver embellished dress with an oversize jacket and several sparkly rings and earrings.

Related Galleries

Wright sat next to Sheila Atim, who also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sara Wolfe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Atim, who won her second Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in the play “Constellations,” looked poised in a pale lime green dress.

Speaking about her latest project “The Woman King,” Atim said she played one of the warriors and the spiritual adviser to the king of the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

“We did a lot of training, weight training and stunt training. We did all of our own stunts. It was a new thing for all of us, and we learned a lot of new skills,” Atim added.

Other notable show attendees included tennis legend Maria Sharapova, model Kristen McMenamy, photojournalist Don McCullin, TikTok sensations Charlotte and Abby Roberts, writer Antwaun Sargent, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, and actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)
Hero Fiennes Tiffin attends the Alexander McQueen show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ale

Klementieff, who dressed as a pin-up goddess for the occasion, said she has been busy filming the latest “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” part one and part two movies.

“I play a femme fatale while I kick some asses, but that’s all I can tell you. I can’t say much more,” the half-Korean French actress said, adding that she fell in love with McQueen after wearing a leather biker ensemble for one of her red carpet appearances during the Cannes Film Festival.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (L to R) Ramla Ali, Pom Klementieff, Tiwa Savage and Kristen McMenamy attend the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)
Ramla Ali, Pom Klementieff, Tiwa Savage and Kristen McMenamy at the Alexander McQueen show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ale

Hero Fiennes Tiffin said he is excited about his zombies horror comedy “The Loneliest Boy in the World” hitting Apple TV and cinemas from next week.

The actor also said he is open to explore more stage work when the right project comes along.

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Hot Summer Bags

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Attend McQueen

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad