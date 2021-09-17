×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

Jemima Kirke Gets Back to Work

The reluctant star, who returns to television in the new season of "Sex Education," on social media regrets, her lack of career plan and finding her groove.

Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke Alex Bandoni/WWD

Most actors will tell you that what led them to their current role was careful selection, deliberation, direction. Jemima Kirke makes it clear that, like most of us, she wants a job, first and foremost.

“I’m no different than any other person working in terms of just needing to have work,” Kirke says over the phone. “Obviously I’m different in many ways. But I mean, I’m no different in that I need to be working. And I try not to leave too long between jobs.”

Kirke famously broke out in “Girls” after her friend Lena Dunham tapped her for the project, and cue instant adoration for her effortless cool-girl vibe. Since then she’s been acting here and there but reemerges this weekend in the cult favorite Netflix series “Sex Education,” joining the third season.

Kirke was offered the role of the new headmistress, Hope, after expressing her love for the show to whomever she came in contact with who was involved.

Related Galleries

“I guess I had told them that I was a fan of the show. And in the way that I guess actors do sometimes, reach out to other people in the industry to congratulate them or tell them you love what they’re doing, but also with the sort of subtitle of, ‘Hey, I’d work with you if there is ever the moment for it,’” she says. Months later, that moment came to be when she was sent the description for a cool and collected headmistress who had big plans for turning the school around with strict rules that might not sit well with the students.

Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke Alex Bandoni/WWD

“I related to her in a few ways. The character reminded me of a sort of exaggerated aspect of myself. And it was fun to have the opportunity to take that piece of myself and turn it into an entire personality for a character,” Kirke says.

The show is beloved for its very British sense of humor toward young people and sex (it follows a series of high schoolers in the U.K., one of whom’s mother — played by Gillian Anderson –– is a sex therapist (is there anything more embarrassing?).

“I love the approach that they use to talk about sex, which is quite a wholesome one on it, without puritanical intent or without making sex into something that should, or shouldn’t be done in any way,” Kirke says. “It’s just nice to see sex in this loving and warm way, I guess. Obviously it’s a positive spin on casual sex and it’s rare that you see that on TV.”

Episode 3 of Sex Education Season 3. Cr. Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020
Jemima Kirke in “Sex Education.” Sam Taylor/Netflix

Since “Girls,” Kirke has done a few TV roles but not a full season of any show — and while lots of actors find comfort in the known rhythm of a TV job, she says she wasn’t looking for anything in particular — just fueled by a desire to work and make something interesting. She’s not even that concerned with constructing a career or her public image, for that matter — which, of course, is entirely part of her appeal.

“[I’m] definitely one project at a time. I know that other actors or celebrities have more of a plan or even strategy around their careers, but I really don’t. I’m not that interested in carving out a career or an image. I don’t have a plan,” Kirke says. “And that’s for better or worse, because, I can, in interviews for example or social media, or any outlet that gives me exposure, I actually don’t have an agenda for how this will look. So sometimes I say things that I regret, because I’m not really concerned with how it looks. And I’ll regret it because I might say something that I want to keep private, that I was just always talking in a relaxed manner and it came out. Or I say something that I don’t even know if I believe, but I was just spitting ideas. And also, I’m not that strategic about what projects I pick. I can be picky, because I want it to be something I enjoy, but I’m not strategically choosing things that will dictate how people see me, or that will manipulate people into seeing me in a certain way. I don’t really know anything about that.”

She’s  in Northern Ireland shooting the TV adaptation of “Conversations With Friends,” the first novel from breakout author Sally Rooney.

“Not a lot happens narrative-ly in the story. I mean, things happen, but it’s not an eventful story,” she says of the project. “It’s sort of told in terms of the relationships between the characters and within the conversations. And so it’s kind of a bit of a challenge, I suppose.…It needs to be told with sort of nuance and subtlety, but with a lot of care within the dialogue. I mean, actually, everything has to have meaning and has to have relevance, even a moment of asking if someone’s [OK]. You know? It’s those kinds of moments that are actually of those kinds of moments of mundaneness, or domesticity, or everyday actions that are really fun for an actor, or for me at least, to sort of find the point in it all, the story within it.”

Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke Alex Bandoni/WWD
Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jemima Kirke on 'Sex Education,' Social

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad